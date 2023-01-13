×

Entertainment

It's the end, says Lasizwe as he hangs up his YouTube cap

Forbes recognised entertainer seeks to deal with his mental health

13 January 2023 - 09:12
Lasizwe Dambuza said he had a mental breakdown and has decided to choose himself over his career, for the time being.
Image: Instagram/ Lasizwe Dambuza

Lasizwe Dambuza has marked the end of his YouTube journey as a content creator. 

Having created comedy skits for years, he is now calling it quits.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me on my YouTube journey, but it is the end,” he captioned his post on Twitter.

In the clip he shared, Lasizwe said he'd had a difficult time and had to take a break to focus on his mental health. 

“I think we all saw it coming. Last year I hit the brickwall. I became so depressed I landed up in hospital. I had a mental breakdown and I decided to choose myself. Not knowing how I'm going to sustain myself, not knowing how I'm going to live it was tough. 

"I decided to stop doing YouTube for a year, just to figure out what's going on with me. Learning that I've grown and you've watched me grow.”

The content creator announced a new plan that is still in the pipeline, the African Network Channel.

The 23-year-old comedian was one of few young adults on the continent to be named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2022 in June. 

Speaking to Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE after the announcement, he said he has been particular about his branding since starting out as a YouTuber.

He said he was growing as a brand and no longer followed trends.

“In the beginning I was experimenting and having fun with everything. I was trying to figure out how I was going to turn this into a career and looking at what other people are doing overseas. I'm a risk-taker. I love figuring out where is the trend and where it is going and being a trailblazer.

Lasizwe was among the most-watched content creators on YouTube in SA in 2021. 

The video streaming app released a list of its top 10 content creators, placing MacG and Lasizwe third and fifth, respectively. 

