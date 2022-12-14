×

Soccer

Maluleke could be the new Tembo at SuperSport

Hunt aims to groom ex-midfielder into a coach

14 December 2022 - 08:38
Neville Khoza Journalist
Jabulani Maluleke assistant coach of Supersport United.
Jabulani Maluleke assistant coach of Supersport United.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has explained the role veteran midfielder Jabu Maluleke will play at the club.

Maluleke was recently appointed to be part of the technical team and Hunt said he has been deployed to coach the U-19, while also assisting on set pieces in the first team.

“He is with the U-19, that's the plan. So, he is coming to do some coaching down there,” Hunt said.

“I always felt in a football club, you should always try to get players who have been good servants, good professionals and have a good attitude back so we can try to get the values.

“I’ve pushed big with the directors to get back ex-players and get them skilled up and get them on coaching licenses. A great guy like Jabu was good for the club. He won a league with us, he is a good professional and has a good attitude.”

Hunt added that the plan is to also groom the 40-year-old to become a senior coach like he did with Kaitano Tembo, who assisted him in 2012.

“We got Thabo September now and as I did with Kaitano, I took him and made him my assistant then he went on to become the head coach,” he said.

“That’s how it works and I think Jabu will be working on technique for the first team and the U-19. He was one of the best in SA in set pieces and delivering the ball.

“If you can get people to deliver the ball then it will be great for us. The World Cup could be won in the set piece, mark my words.”

Meanwhile, with the DStv Premiership set to resume at the end of the month following the Fifa World Cup break in Qatar, Hunt believes January will paint a picture of who is likely to go on and win the league title.

“January is key because we will play seven or eight games and it will take us to 20 games. So to try and come back if you are 10 points behind in the title race it will be difficult.

“We need to stay with the pack and just try to take one game at a time. You will have to score more than two points a game I think, but it will be tough.”

Matsatsantsa a Pitori will resume their league matches with a home match against Marumo Gallants on December 30.

