Promoters thank overseas boxers

J4Joy International Promoter's CEO Arnold Nododile and the promotional company’s HOD Sipho Mashego have paid tribute to international boxers from Mexico and the US for being patient when it all seemed to have crashed regarding the staging of boxing tournament last weekend.
Nododile said there was tension with Jorge Orozzco and Rene Tellez from Mexico and American Maricela Cornejo who have been in the country since last week. The King Misuzulu International Boxing Tournament was originally scheduled for Sunday December 11 before it was postponed to Tuesday and later to Thursday.
“They threatened to leave especially after the second postponement from Tuesday to Thursday,” he said adding that fighters from Johannesburg will fly in to Durban early today to be in time for the weigh-in.
“At that time we were still in our meeting with His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini so we could not just leave and rush to the hotel where the boxers from Mexico and US are staying. On our arrival we managed to calm their nerves and gave them assurance that we are going ahead on Thursday.”
In that tournament at Olive Convention Centre in Durban where six titles will be fought for, the Zulu king will launch the Bayede Championship belt which will be handed to the winner of the KZN junior-welterweight vacant title between Ntethelelo Nkosi an Lindokuhle Dlamini.
December 16 on Friday is the Day of Reconciliation. The Battle of Blood River took place between Voortrekkers and Zulus on this day in 1838 and 3,000 Zulu warriors died, of which two were princes. It was on this day in 1961 that ANC military wing – Umkhonto weSizwe – was formed.
Trainer Charity Mukondeleli whose boxer Sibusio Dlomo will defend his SA junior-welterweight title for the fourth time against Marcus Lebogo said the spirit was still very high in his camp.
“Prince wants to fight,” he said while his opposite number Damien Durandt, who trains both Nkosi and Lebogo promised good contest, despite Nkosi's concern with the delays.
"Marcus is in good spirit and he wants to get in the ring and do the job. Nkosi is happy to fight in front of the King but he is irritated by the postponements because he has to do more to reduce weight,” Durandt said.
Orozzco and Ronald Malindi will fight fir the vacant WBF bantamweight title while Tellez Querétaro City will take on Azinga Fuzile for the vacant IBO International lightweight strap.
Nornejo will oppose Mapule Ngubane for the vacant WBO International middleweight belt while Rofhiwa Nemushungwa and Filipus Shaanika from Namibia will do battle for the vacant WBA Pan African bantamweight belt.
Promoters thank overseas boxers
Mexicans, US female boxer threatened to leave after King Misuzulu event delays
