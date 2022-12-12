Who is a better coach than Pitso? Here's who he thinks it is

Hunt said the best thing in football was to be good at being predictable.
“The best thing in football is to be predictable, but be good at being predictable,” he said.
“The best teams in the world play simple football and are predictable. We will try to perfect that. We don’t have the players to play integral football, but you can win many games of football.
“So let’s win with what we have, let’s make it predictable and simplified — it is as simple as that.”
Previously, Mosimane questioned why Hunt was jobless after all he has achieved as a coach.
“I have struggled to understand that you are yet to get attached to a team after winning so many league and cup trophies, plus Caf Champions League experience,” Mosimane replied to Hunt’s tweet about missing football.
“Waiting to hear from you about your recent trip at Man City,” Mosimane said, referring to Hunt’s recent trip to English Premier League giants Manchester City.
Image: TWITTER/Al-Ahli Saudi Club
While he may be hailed as the best South African-born coach by fans and sportsmen, Pitso Mosimane says Gavin Hunt is better.
The Al-Ahli head coach praised the SuperSport United coach after guiding the team into third place in the DStv Premiership with 21 points from 12 games before the Fifa World Cup break.
This after a poor start where they failed to win their first four matches.
Speaking to iDiski Times, Mosimane commended SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews for sticking with Hunt.
“I said it when Gavin Hunt was going through that small, temporary bad patch — that it was just a hiccup. He is a good coach who has won many trophies. He can’t become a bad coach overnight. Thanks Stan Matthews, for understanding football,” said Mosimane.
“Gavin Hunt is better than all of us, myself included. He did not win trophies at Sundowns. He won the PSL League titles, three times at SuperSport. I only came second repeatedly. Think about it. He is a top coach.”
