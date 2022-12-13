The desire to score 100 career goals is something that motivates SuperSport United veteran striker Bradley Grobler.
Grobler is three goals away from reaching that century target where he will join the likes of Siyabonga Nomvethe (123), Daniel Mudau (110), Mabhuthi Khenyeza (110), Manuel Bucuane (107) and Collins Mbesuma (103].
And the 34-year-old said this is something that came to his attention and he will do his best to make sure he reaches that mark as soon.
“It is something that came to my attention quite recently and something that is quite exciting,” Grobler told the media. When I look at people who have done 100, you see big names in SA football and it has not been done for a while, if I’m not mistaken. So it is something that will push me and something that will motivate me," Grobler said.
“I still back myself to play in the next couple of years and that will be a target for me. I will try to break that target. I will push myself to go for that. A lot of people think at 34 or 35 you are old. I feel good.”
Grobler is also SuperSport United's all-time leading goal scorer with 70 goals and said this was a way to repay Matsatsantsa a Pitori for the support they showed him while he was struggling with injuries. He also played for now
“I feel like there are a lot of goals that will be coming and it is a nice feeling,” he said. “There are a lot of players that struggle to come back after injuries. I’ve been fortunate enough to come out well after every injury, I came back well and hit the ground running which is nice.
“I think credit should go to our technical team and the medical team. The guys have worked with me and know what works for me and not."
Grobler just three goals from joining elite group
Veteran striker could be sixth man to hit PSL century
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
The desire to score 100 career goals is something that motivates SuperSport United veteran striker Bradley Grobler.
Grobler is three goals away from reaching that century target where he will join the likes of Siyabonga Nomvethe (123), Daniel Mudau (110), Mabhuthi Khenyeza (110), Manuel Bucuane (107) and Collins Mbesuma (103].
And the 34-year-old said this is something that came to his attention and he will do his best to make sure he reaches that mark as soon.
“It is something that came to my attention quite recently and something that is quite exciting,” Grobler told the media. When I look at people who have done 100, you see big names in SA football and it has not been done for a while, if I’m not mistaken. So it is something that will push me and something that will motivate me," Grobler said.
“I still back myself to play in the next couple of years and that will be a target for me. I will try to break that target. I will push myself to go for that. A lot of people think at 34 or 35 you are old. I feel good.”
Grobler is also SuperSport United's all-time leading goal scorer with 70 goals and said this was a way to repay Matsatsantsa a Pitori for the support they showed him while he was struggling with injuries. He also played for now
“I feel like there are a lot of goals that will be coming and it is a nice feeling,” he said. “There are a lot of players that struggle to come back after injuries. I’ve been fortunate enough to come out well after every injury, I came back well and hit the ground running which is nice.
“I think credit should go to our technical team and the medical team. The guys have worked with me and know what works for me and not."
Banyana score as Bafana lose out
Morena feels confident about road ahead
Who is a better coach than Pitso? Here's who he thinks it is
AmaZulu look up to coach Fohloza
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos