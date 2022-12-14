Bucs strong enough to challenge Sundowns – Sebola

The only thing that can hinder Orlando Pirates from going pound for pound with perennial champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race is coach Jose Riveiro’s poor tactics, this is according to retired club striker Andries Sebola.
Sebola strongly believes the recent arrival of Ndumiso Mabena and Craig Martin completes Pirates’ depth, hence they must be title challengers at all costs. The Sea Robbers’ scary depth comprises four goalkeepers, four centre-backs, three left-backs, three right-backs, eight central midfielders, four wingers and seven strikers.
“Mabena and Martin are great acquisitions. Mabena’s experience will come handy and Martin’s speed will bring about a sense of urgency when Pirates attack. I really think the only thing that can let Pirates down now is the coach’s poor tactics. They now have all needed to challenge Sundowns but if the coach doesn’t change his tactics they won’t go anywhere,” Sebola told Sowetan.
“Now there are seven strikers, so there’s no need to continue playing with one striker. The coach must start playing with two strikers. It’s Pirates’ culture to play with two strikers, have two on the bench and others in the stands... it’s not the first time Pirates have so many strikers. You can’t have seven strikers and start one.”
Sebola, who earned a reputation as a super-sub in his heyday at the Sea Robbers, is of the opinion that Pirates transfer dealings this season are motivated by chairman Irvin Khoza’s wish to win the league title. The Soweto giants have not clinched the league title since the 2011/12 season. They have already bagged the MTN8 trophy this season, Riveiro’s maiden at the side and in the country.
“The way Pirates have recruited players this season is amazing and it’s clear that the chairman wants the league at all costs. I assume they have made the players aware that they must deliver the league title at all costs,” Sebola noted.
Pirates’ squad this season:
Keepers: Ofori, Mpontshane, Chaine, Thuntsane
Centre-backs: Ndah, Sibisi, Xoki, Mthethwa
Left-backs: Maela, Mako, Tlolane
Right-backs: Monyane, Shandu, Martin
Central midfielders: Timm, Mosele, Ndlondlo, Motshwari, Monare, Makaringe, Dlamini, Makgaka
Wingers: Saleng, Hotto, Pule, Lorch
Strikers: Erasmus, Lepasa, Eva Nga, Peprah, Mabena, Makgopa, Dvukamanja
Image: Gavin Barker
