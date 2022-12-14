×

Soccer

Bucs strong enough to challenge Sundowns – Sebola

Team’s only weakness is coach Riveiro’s ‘poor tactics’

14 December 2022 - 08:16
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Andries Sebola.
Andries Sebola.
Image: Gavin Barker

The only thing that can hinder Orlando Pirates from going pound for pound with perennial champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race is coach Jose Riveiros poor tactics, this is according to retired club striker Andries Sebola.

Sebola strongly believes the recent arrival of Ndumiso Mabena and Craig Martin completes Pirates depth, hence they must be title challengers at all costs. The Sea Robbers scary depth comprises four goalkeepers, four centre-backs, three left-backs, three right-backs, eight central midfielders, four wingers and seven strikers.

Mabena and Martin are great acquisitions. Mabenas experience will come handy and Martins speed will bring about a sense of urgency when Pirates attack. I really think the only thing that can let Pirates down now is the coachs poor tactics. They now have all needed to challenge Sundowns but if the coach doesnt change his tactics they wont go anywhere,Sebola told Sowetan.

Now there are seven strikers, so theres no need to continue playing with one striker. The coach must start playing with two strikers. Its Piratesculture to play with two strikers, have two on the bench and others in the stands... its not the first time Pirates have so many strikers. You cant have seven strikers and start one.

Sebola, who earned a reputation as a super-sub in his heyday at the Sea Robbers, is of the opinion that Pirates transfer dealings this season are motivated by chairman Irvin Khozas wish to win the league title. The Soweto giants have not clinched the league title since the 2011/12 season. They have already bagged the MTN8 trophy this season, Riveiros maiden at the side and in the country.

The way Pirates have recruited players this season is amazing and its clear that the chairman wants the league at all costs. I assume they have made the players aware that they must deliver the league title at all costs, Sebola noted.

Pirates squad this season:

Keepers: Ofori, Mpontshane, Chaine, Thuntsane 

Centre-backs: Ndah, Sibisi, Xoki, Mthethwa

Left-backs: Maela, Mako, Tlolane

Right-backs: Monyane, Shandu, Martin

Central midfielders: Timm, Mosele, Ndlondlo, Motshwari, Monare, Makaringe, Dlamini, Makgaka 

Wingers: Saleng, Hotto, Pule, Lorch

Strikers: Erasmus, Lepasa, Eva Nga, Peprah, Mabena, Makgopa, Dvukamanja 

