My career has been a blessing, says Majoro

AmaZulu striker Lehlohonolo Majoro has been a regular feature of the PSL era and as his career is in the twilight stages, he's content with how it has unfolded.
Majoro burst onto the PSL scene as a 24-year-old at AmaZulu; he put his nursing career on hold to pursue a dream deferred. In sporting terms, Majoro is referred to as a late bloomer but he went on to have a flourishing career.
In his CV, he has 10 Bafana Bafana caps and has turned up for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City and Bidvest Wits in the PSL, making a total of 315 appearances in all competitions. At home, he has a Premiership and Telkom Knockout medals.
Speaking to Sowetan during the VW Vaya Cup last weekend, Majoro put into words how his career has been.
“I can simply say it’s a blessing when I look back and reflect on my journey as a footballer. The obstacles that I have encountered and the things I have achieved and yet to achieve, the only way to sum up my career is that it’s a blessing,” said Majoro.
“God provided me with an opportunity and when you are provided with an opportunity you make use of it. I’m glad I made use of the opportunity I was given and I’m still going strong," he said.
When it comes to pressure and scrutiny, Majoro has had a fair share of his during the height of his career. He explained how he dealt with it.
“Pressure is always there as long as you are in a professional setup. It's how you deal with it, I won’t dwell too much on the pressure. As a striker, you’re judged on the number of goals you score. Through my experience, I have learnt that as much as I want to score goals every time, I still have my teammate that I can supply," he said.
Now 36, Majoro is nearing the end of his career and football age has caught up with him. Unlike many professional athletes who struggle to come to terms with age catching up with them, he's content with being a senior at Usuthu.
"A player can only be in control of their career in the beginning phase, where they are still referred to as being young. The coach at the end of the day is the one that selects the squad and players that he wants.
"At this stage what you’re in control of is how you conduct yourself when you play and among the group. Those are the things we deal with as senior players. You need to share your experience and add wisdom to the youngsters," he said.
My career has been a blessing, says Majoro
Striker happy to guide youngsters at Usuthu as a senior
Image: Lee Warren
