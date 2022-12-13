Soccer sets stage for grannies to showcase their skills

Musimeki is among soccer grannies from all over Limpopo who participated in a friendly tournament, organised by SK Sports Arts & Culture Community Development at the local soccer field in Gogobole village two weeks ago. The tournament, which saw 54 teams participate, was aimed at women over the age of 55 upwards. Unlike the conventional soccer games which last up to 90 minutes, the gogos’ version is only 20minutes per game.
In 2003, Limpopo community activist Beka Ntsanwisi was inspired to start the world-famous granny soccer team Vhakegula Vhakegula after doctors advised her of the health benefits of leading an active lifestyle.
Now the phenomenon of elderly ladies playing soccer has spread, with more than 68 teams across the country as more women in their geriatric years realise the positive changes in their lives though kicking the soccer ball about.
Today, women like 60-year-old Mavis Musimeki from Waterval near Elim, depend on the game to keep fit and healthy, while showing that you can never be too old to take up a new skill.
Musimeki is among soccer grannies from all over Limpopo who participated in a friendly tournament, organised by SK Sports Arts & Culture Community Development at the local soccer field in Gogobole village two weeks ago. The tournament, which saw 54 teams participate, was aimed at women over the age of 55 upwards. Unlike the conventional soccer games which last up to 90 minutes, the gogos’ version is only 20minutes per game.
Like most of the grannies, soccer for the grandmother of 12 has proven to be a source of entertainment and a way to keep fit.
When she is not tending to her mealie fields, Musimeki can be found on the field in her white number 9 jersey and soccer boots.
In an ageist society, elderly people can find themselves cast aside and rendered invisible, but for women like Musimeki, soccer has set the stage for them to shine through their athletic skills.
“When people see my attire they call out to me, ‘hey striker!’ and I’m always happy to respond. They know me as the striker gogo and that makes me happy,” she explains.
Musimeki, who has been playing since the age of 45 years, said she had scored two or three winning goals for her team on different occasions while playing against teams from Johannesburg and Durban.
Pauline Mashau, 60, a mid fielder for Ndamulelo Gogobole Grannies Football Club, said she bought her first pair of soccer boots about three years ago and never looked back.
Mashau said playing the game helped her to recover from a back injury after she tripped and fell at home. “The most important thing for us as elderly people is exercise. This helps us to enjoy old age without having to worry about diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes,” Mashau said.
Grandmother of nine Florah Ramala started playing soccer in 2017 when she started working out at the local field with a few of her friends. On some days they would join a group of boys on the pitch until they were discovered by a coach.
Ramala, who was wearing a green and white kit with black soccer boots, described how word about their training sessions spread fast around the village and before they knew it, a large group of elderly ladies were gathering at the field.
“One of the ladies came with a ball made of plastic and we started kicking it about. After a month we looked for a coach to show us how it’s really done,” she said.
Christina Mukwevho, 64, trains three days a week and eats a balanced diet that includes lots of wholesome vegetables to keep strong.
Coach Samuel Ramoshweu said when she first discovered the ladies at Gogobole, they were kicking the ball about but not applying the rules of the game. Ramoshweu said he started teaching them some moves. “They are very responsive to the training and they learn fast,” he said.
The grannies spoke of having dreams of playing on lush green fields, with enough soccer kits for their teams and other materials that will help them along their journey with the game.
Event organiser Joseph Raphadana said the initiative was aimed at making elderly women feel included in society.
“When you are an elderly person, people think that you are no longer important. So this gives them importance and make them the celebrities in their communities,” Raphadana said.
He said the organisation relied on donors to supply the teams with balls and kits to help teams that cannot afford to buy them for themselves.
“It is not about money but the important thing is for us to get people who can offer us things like balls, nets and soccer boots for the grannies,” Raphadana said.
mahopoz@sowetan.co.za
SA’s soccer grannies to host international tournament
