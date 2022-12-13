'We'll analyse CAF foes closer to fixtures'

Marumo Gallants coach Dan "Dance" Malesela has made a strong case for why they'll start analysing their CAF Confederation Cup group stages rivals closer to facing them.
Yesterday, Marumo were drawn against Algerian side USM Alger, Al Akhdar SC of Libya and Congolese outfit FC Saint Eloi Lupopo in Group A of the Confed Cup. This stage of the Confed Cup will be played between February 26 and March 18 next year.
"It's difficult to start analysing clubs now, using information from the current season because most of these clubs, particularly in the northern region of the continent, will have big changes by the time we meet them in February next year,'' Malesela told Sowetan yesterday.
"Most of the players there are gunning to play in Europe, so it would be dangerous for us to start studying them now not knowing if they will be on the same teams in February because it's likely that their key players will move to Europe."
"Besides that [it's likely that some of their Confed Cup opponents sell their players to Europe] each and every club changes things in the new year. So the aim will be to get recent clips closer to the fixtures dates."
USM, regular participants in CAF competitions, are also no stranger to facing a South African outfit. Recently, the Algerians knocked Cape Town City out of the same competition when they beat them 1-0 on aggregate in the play-off battle last month.
Dance suggested he'd do with some information from that clash.
"With regards to [USM] Alger, I think we'll have to get some information from their fixture with Cape Town City and take it from there,'' noted Malesela.
The Marumo trainer also confirmed they resumed training three weeks ago. They'll face SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium when league action resumes a day before New Year's eve.
"We are in our third week now. The boys are looking sharper and the overall preparations are going very well,'' said Dance.
Image: Lefty Shivambu
