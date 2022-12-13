Sundowns and Al Ahly renew their rivalry

Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly will renew their rivalry after the two were drawn against each other in Group B of the CAF Champions League group stages alongside Coton Sport (Cameroon) and Al Hilal (Sudan).
It will be the second successive year that these two giants meet in the group stages.
This has seen the two teams develop a bit of a rivalry and that is set to continue again this season.
Last year, Sundowns came out tops in their group after beating the Egyptian giants twice home and away, winning 1-0 both while Pitso Mosimane was still coaching the Red Devils.
And they will be looking to repeat that when they resume their rivalry again.
Two years ago, the Red Devils knocked Sundowns out of this competition in the quarterfinals following a 3-1 aggregate win and went on to clinch the title after beating Kaizer Chiefs in the final.
Ahly, on the other side, will be desperate to avenge the two losses they suffered in the group stages as they would not want to lose to their rivals again in the same competition.
Sundowns cruised past the group stages last season, winning five of their six matches and drawing the other.
They scored 10 goals and conceded twice, only to be knocked out in the quarterfinals by Angolan side Petro de Luanda.
They are determined this year to go further in this competition, having been knocked out twice in the quarterfinals in succession.
The Brazilians have not reached the semifinal since the 2018/19 season and are desperate to go all the way this time.
