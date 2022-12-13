Having racked up an impressive five assists from 10 league games before the World Cup hiatus, Mamelodi Sundowns utility fullback Thapelo Morena is hellbent on maintaining consistency.
"I won't stop what I was doing before the break. I am striving to do more. Basically, I have been always fighting to get more assists and fortunately my hard work paid off because I was delivering for the team before the break and now my aim is to stay consistent,'' Morena told Sowetan.
The 29-year-old right-back, who can also operate as a winger, has attributed his assist feat to avoiding drifting too wide, saying he now knows the areas on the field where it's easier to get assists.
"I have been working very hard on delivering quality crosses. I have been focusing my game on avoiding going very wide. I have improved on knowing the assist zones, hence I got five assists before the break,'' Morena explained.
The Brazillians, who take on Orlando Pirates a day before New Year's eve, resumed training almost two weeks ago. Morena gave a sense that the break helped them a great deal.
"The break was what we needed as players. We had to go and recharge the batteries. I believe we have returned a bit stronger than we were before the break. It's great to be back training... the energy levels are high. We all want to see ourselves back on the field. Our training sessions have that intensity and that shows we are ready for the resumption of action,'' Morena stated.
The Sundowns star also reflected on his Bafana mishap, having sustained an injury that saw him miss the last two games against Mozambique and Angola despite being in camp last month.
"I always say this, when the time is right the opportunity will present itself. It's unfortunate that I got injured when I was there [at Bafana]. Mine now is to continue working hard so that the national team coach will select me again. But if I don't get it it means God has decided otherwise.''
Morena feels confident about road ahead
Sundowns player enjoying excellent run of form
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
