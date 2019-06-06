Vakhegula to show off their skills in France, Germany

Grannies from a popular Limpopo soccer club will take some time off from their domestic chores as they travel to play against their counterparts in France in two weeks' time.

At least 25 elderly women who play for Vakhegula Vakhegula are set to leave the country on Monday.

A majority of them are from Limpopo, while others are from Mpumalanga, Western Cape and Gauteng. They will represent SA in a friendly match there.

The team has its roots at Nkowankowa township outside Tzaneen.

One of the players, Anna Vuma, 76, told Sowetan she was looking forward to representing the country. Vuma is also excited that she will use fork and knife when she eats for a good two weeks while in France.

"We are going to beat those grannies in France. Our team is stronger and we train twice a week. I have travelled to Russia, US and Japan before with other team members.

"We won those matches, hence I'm saying I'll enjoy the food there using fork and knife because it's a norm that when we travel we sleep in luxurious hotels," said Vuma.

She said two months ago, she hosted the French grannies' team delegation at her house in Nkowankowa.

Vuma said since she started playing soccer in 2005, she feels healthy. "I was suffering from [high] blood pressure and I even had a self-testing kit, but since I started playing soccer and exercising, I have never taken any medication because I'm living a healthy lifestyle," she said.

The team's goalkeeper, Mamaila Chauke, 78, said she is going to make sure that nothing goes past her in the encounter which will take place on June 18.