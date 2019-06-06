Soccer gogos pull up their socks

Love for the beautiful game among the elderly women in Soweto is growing, and the old ladies are elated that they can stay healthy.

What started in Limpopo through a grannies team called Vakhegula Vakhegula is now also growing in the country's biggest township.

Old women put on their shorts and head for the soccer ground to show off their skills.

Some prefer wearing skirts.

One team which is becoming popular is the Phefeni Gogos which started in 2017.