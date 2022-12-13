A man who was seen floating in the Hennops River at Die Hoewes in Centurion on Tuesday has been rescued by Tshwane emergency services.
Spokesperson Charles Mabaso said rescue services were immediately dispatched to the area after the EMS call centre received information about the incident close to the highway.
“A multidisciplinary team of police, Gauteng EMS and Tshwane Emergency Services managed to rescue the man, who was treated on scene and transported to hospital in a stable condition,” said Mabaso.
He added that the man was spotted at about 6.30am by cyclists who said he “looked like a runner from the way he was dressed”.
Mabaso said law-enforcement authorities were investigating.
TimesLIVE
Man rescued from Hennops River
Image: Supplied
A man who was seen floating in the Hennops River at Die Hoewes in Centurion on Tuesday has been rescued by Tshwane emergency services.
Spokesperson Charles Mabaso said rescue services were immediately dispatched to the area after the EMS call centre received information about the incident close to the highway.
“A multidisciplinary team of police, Gauteng EMS and Tshwane Emergency Services managed to rescue the man, who was treated on scene and transported to hospital in a stable condition,” said Mabaso.
He added that the man was spotted at about 6.30am by cyclists who said he “looked like a runner from the way he was dressed”.
Mabaso said law-enforcement authorities were investigating.
TimesLIVE
IN PICS | Rivers and waterfalls gush, festive event canned and golf course floods as KZN hit by rain
Joburg mops up after the storm
Joburg Roads Agency assessing road damage after flooding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos