South Africa

Man rescued from Hennops River

13 December 2022 - 13:03
The man was spotted by cyclists at about 6.30am.
Image: Supplied

A man who was seen floating in the Hennops River at Die Hoewes in Centurion on Tuesday has been rescued by Tshwane emergency services.

Spokesperson Charles Mabaso said rescue services were immediately dispatched to the area after the EMS call centre received information about the incident close to the highway.

“A multidisciplinary team of police, Gauteng EMS and Tshwane Emergency Services managed to rescue the man, who was treated on scene and transported to hospital in a stable condition,” said Mabaso.

He added that the man was spotted at about 6.30am by cyclists who said he “looked like a runner from the way he was dressed”.

Mabaso said law-enforcement authorities were investigating.

TimesLIVE

