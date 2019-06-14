Church may sell disputed Kaizer Chiefs land

A Soweto church is considering selling a piece of land on which Kaizer Chiefs trained in the 1970s after battling to get it developed due to resistance from residents.

Reverend Zachariah Mokgoebo of the Uniting Reformed Church in Phefeni said the idea of developing the 1.3ha of land on which the church has been built had brought so many problems for the church and turned the community it serves against it.

Last week, residents threatened to stop the renewed efforts to build bonded houses on the land where Chiefs was founded, arguing that their children will not have a place to train and host soccer matches. A local soccer team of grannies also uses the ground for training.

Phefeni residents have rejected two alternative grounds that were proposed, arguing that one was too far and the other not suitable. The land is situated across the road from Chiefs owner Kaizer Motaung's home.

Developer Cliff Becker told Sowetan he was ready to build 43 bonded houses following his agreement with the church. But the residents said they would fight the development with everything they have as the land had heritage value to them. Becker has been trying to develop the land for the past 14 years.

Mokgoebo said he was disappointed at the behaviour of the Phefeni residents as the church was part of the community.

"Their motives are hideous. If somebody has a property, what right do you have to decide what he does with it. This is a privately owned property," he said.