Soccer

SA’s soccer grannies to host international tournament

Limpopo's Vhakegula to play sides from US, Togo and France

01 August 2022 - 08:04
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

Grannies from different countries across the world are packing up their soccer kits to compete in a tournament to be hosted by Limpopo team Vhakegula Vhakegula Football Club.

The international tournament for grannies is set to take place from  March 23 to April 1 next year in Tzaneen, with teams from the US, Togo and France participating...

