SA’s soccer grannies to host international tournament
Limpopo's Vhakegula to play sides from US, Togo and France
Grannies from different countries across the world are packing up their soccer kits to compete in a tournament to be hosted by Limpopo team Vhakegula Vhakegula Football Club.
The international tournament for grannies is set to take place from March 23 to April 1 next year in Tzaneen, with teams from the US, Togo and France participating...
