Coronavirus stigma worries Limpopo health MEC Ramathuba

"When you look at a public figure, there are intrapersonal issues to be considered in a sense that besides being MEC Ramathuba, I'm still a mother and daughter. People are not refusing to be named, it is because we need to prepare all those people around them. Because the consequences are that people are going to be traumatised and deal with post-traumatic stress."

Ramathuba said she was dealing with the stigma on a daily basis. "I get complaints from nurses in various hospitals discriminating against some of their own and it is very sad because those are people who need to be in the forefront of this fight.

"We need to change that behaviour where people stigmatise others and fight the pandemic together," she said.

Ramathuba said the world was dealing with a pandemic that has caused a lot of fear.

"The fear is real, it doesn't matter how much education we give out to the people of Limpopo and chances are that 80% will be infected."

Ramathuba confirmed she was not the executive who tested positive.

This after the Limpopo government released a statement that one of its MECs tested positive and was currently in self-isolation, and Sowetan reported that it was Ramathuba.