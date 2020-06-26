Former average player Mulaudzi now pride of Tshakhuma village

It never crossed many people's minds in Tshakhuma village near Thohoyandou in Limpopo that a less talented soccer player would one day become an elite football club owner.

But that is exactly what's happened with businessman Masala Lawrence Mulaudzi when he first purchased NFD club and renamed it Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandzila (TTM).

This month he upped his above average game in business by buying the illustrious Bidvest Wits FC in the premier league. Mulaudzi could not be reached for comment.

For Chief Ike Madzivhandila, the local traditional leader who has known Mulaudzi since he was a toddler, the football bug bit Malaudzi when he was still a youngster.

"I knew Mulaudzi when he was a young boy; he loved soccer and school. He was inseparable with those two. Between the ages of 10-15, he became one of the players in my village team ," Madzivhandila said.

The chief, who once owned Tshakhuma Zebra Forces FC, reminisced that Mulaudzi, was an ambitious midfielder-cum-striker.

"He was not a great football star, but played with commitment and passion. He didn't have a nickname because he was just an average player," joked Madzivhandila.

But Mulaudzi, the first born in the family of five boys, according to Madzivhandila, had an unmatched love for soccer among them.

"Even after he completed his matric at Mavhungu Andries High School and went to further his studies in Gauteng, he remained son of the soil and kept the interest of the community at heart.

"I remember when he first bought a team in the ABC Motsepe League he called me and said he wanted to name the team after our village and I gave him a go-ahead. Even recently when he completed the sale of Wits, he made a courtesy call to inform me."

The chief described Mulaudzi as a philanthropist.

"We have orphanages in the area and continue to receive support in the form of food parcels from his pocket. He told me that the team belongs to the community and it will not go anywhere."