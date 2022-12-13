Al Rayyan - Argentina will trust their system when they face Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals and believe they have worked out how to hurt the 2018 runners-up, coach Lionel Scaloni said yesterday.
Croatia were not the favourites to reach the last four again but they came through two penalty shootouts in a repeat of their 2018 exploits.
"They have troubled many national teams. I won't mention the key players or their strengths and weaknesses but we've analysed where we can hurt them. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't," Scaloni told reporters on the eve of the first semifinal tonight (9pm).
When pressed on Croatia's veteran midfielder Luka Modric, who is still going strong at the age of 37, Scaloni said it was a pleasure to watch him play.
"He's a role model for so many of us - not just because of his talent but also his behaviour," Scaloni said.
"All I can say is we should enjoy him. If you love football then you should enjoy players like him."
Scaloni said both Angel Di Maria and Rodrigo De Paul would be fit and missing the suspended Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel would not be a problem.
"We have our own system, our style. Of course, in certain situations we need to take into account how the opponents are playing," Scaloni said.
"We won't change our style beyond the system. During the game we will of course make decisions (based on situations) and rise up to the challenge."
Scaloni was also asked about the criticism directed at Argentina after their players' "unsporting behaviour" following their shootout win over the Netherlands.
"The previous game was played the way we had to play... that's football. Sometimes things like arguments can happen, but that's all. That's why there's a referee," Scaloni said.
"We won the Copa America in Brazil and experienced the most sporting behaviour from (Lionel) Messi, (Leandro) Paredes, Neymar - who were all sitting together in the tunnel in the Maracana."
Argentina have worked out where to hurt Croatia - Scaloni
Coach fends off criticism over 'unsporting behaviour'
Image: Robert Cianflone
Al Rayyan - Argentina will trust their system when they face Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals and believe they have worked out how to hurt the 2018 runners-up, coach Lionel Scaloni said yesterday.
Croatia were not the favourites to reach the last four again but they came through two penalty shootouts in a repeat of their 2018 exploits.
"They have troubled many national teams. I won't mention the key players or their strengths and weaknesses but we've analysed where we can hurt them. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't," Scaloni told reporters on the eve of the first semifinal tonight (9pm).
When pressed on Croatia's veteran midfielder Luka Modric, who is still going strong at the age of 37, Scaloni said it was a pleasure to watch him play.
"He's a role model for so many of us - not just because of his talent but also his behaviour," Scaloni said.
"All I can say is we should enjoy him. If you love football then you should enjoy players like him."
Scaloni said both Angel Di Maria and Rodrigo De Paul would be fit and missing the suspended Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel would not be a problem.
"We have our own system, our style. Of course, in certain situations we need to take into account how the opponents are playing," Scaloni said.
"We won't change our style beyond the system. During the game we will of course make decisions (based on situations) and rise up to the challenge."
Scaloni was also asked about the criticism directed at Argentina after their players' "unsporting behaviour" following their shootout win over the Netherlands.
"The previous game was played the way we had to play... that's football. Sometimes things like arguments can happen, but that's all. That's why there's a referee," Scaloni said.
"We won the Copa America in Brazil and experienced the most sporting behaviour from (Lionel) Messi, (Leandro) Paredes, Neymar - who were all sitting together in the tunnel in the Maracana."
France to provide Morocco's toughest test yet
'There’s no hiding from it, it hurts,' says England's 'gutted' Harry Kane
Giroud header sends France past England into World Cup semifinals
Morocco write history as they become first African, Arab side in World Cup semifinals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos