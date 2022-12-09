AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu has confirmed that Thabo Qalinge and Hendrick Ekstein are back training with the first team, having been deemed surplus to requirements before the World Cup break.
Qalinge and Ekstein are believed to still have six months remaining on their AmaZulu deals. The pair never featured in any official games before the World Cup break. Zungu has now revealed they've re-joined the senior squad's training subject to coach Romain Folz's approval for them to remain with the senior team when action resumes in a few weeks' time.
"They [Qalinge and Ekstein] are our players. They were deemed surplus to our needs but now the coach [Folz] wants to assess them during this break. They had been training with our Diski team but now they are training with the main team. We have even invited some of the youngsters from the Diski team to train with the first team,'' Zungu told Sowetan yesterday.
"Their futures are entirely in the coach's hands. At AmaZulu we don't interfere with the coach's work. If the coach feels they must continue being part of the first team, they will be part of the first team and if he decides otherwise the club will also support that."
With reports that Orlando Pirates are monitoring the contract situation of their skipper Makhehleni Makhaula, whose AmaZulu deal lapses at the end of this season, Zungu hinted they are prepared to give the skipper a new deal.
"Makhaula plays for Usuthu and we don't talk about individual players and their contracts. He's not the only player whose contract is coming to an end in June. We will deal with that as we go along the season. All the players that have done well this season, we value them and we will open negotiations for new contracts with them very soon,'' Zungu explained.
Qalinge, Ekstein back in training with Usuthu
AmaZulu boss says duo's future in Folz's hands
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
