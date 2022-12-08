Msimango pleased with experience he's earning on tour abroad

TS Galaxy captain Given Msimango feels their European tour will help them perform better when the DStv Premiership resumes at the end of the month.
Galaxy are in Turkey as the league is in recess due to the ongoing Qatar World Cup, and have already played a friendly match against Super Lig side Giresunspor on Tuesday. The match was tied at 1-1.
They will next play against Italian club Sampdoria on Sunday and Al Batin of Saudi Arabia on Monday and Msimango has been impressed with how things have panned out so far.
“I think this camp will help us achieve that goal in terms of the quality of games that we are going to be playing here,” Msimango told the club media department. “For us as a team, it will only help us perform better and improve us individually in terms of the mental application that we put into our games.
“I think we are preparing well and we will be ready for the second round of games that will start soon. Being here in Turkey has been a wonderful experience as an individual and as collective as a team."
The 25-year-old added that this experience has also improved his game as he was able to gauge where he is compared to the European standard.
“Given that this is my first European tour or experience, I’m trying to absorb as much as I possibly can to help take my game to the next level,” he said. “After we had our first friendly game, I’m able to gauge where I am in terms of my football abilities as compared to the European standard.
“I’m very happy with my performance and I can only grow from there. The training methods we use here are much different from what we used back home in SA. And watching these European teams train, you can tell the standard is high, so for me as a footballer, it is always good to see players who are playing with a much-advanced league and environment.
“You can only learn and observe as much as you can from that. So it only helps and improves my career and I’m looking forward to the upcoming friendships and trying to make the most of the situation.”
Msimango pleased with experience he's earning on tour abroad
TS Galaxy playing a series of friendlies overseas
Image: Supplied
TS Galaxy captain Given Msimango feels their European tour will help them perform better when the DStv Premiership resumes at the end of the month.
Galaxy are in Turkey as the league is in recess due to the ongoing Qatar World Cup, and have already played a friendly match against Super Lig side Giresunspor on Tuesday. The match was tied at 1-1.
They will next play against Italian club Sampdoria on Sunday and Al Batin of Saudi Arabia on Monday and Msimango has been impressed with how things have panned out so far.
“I think this camp will help us achieve that goal in terms of the quality of games that we are going to be playing here,” Msimango told the club media department. “For us as a team, it will only help us perform better and improve us individually in terms of the mental application that we put into our games.
“I think we are preparing well and we will be ready for the second round of games that will start soon. Being here in Turkey has been a wonderful experience as an individual and as collective as a team."
The 25-year-old added that this experience has also improved his game as he was able to gauge where he is compared to the European standard.
“Given that this is my first European tour or experience, I’m trying to absorb as much as I possibly can to help take my game to the next level,” he said. “After we had our first friendly game, I’m able to gauge where I am in terms of my football abilities as compared to the European standard.
“I’m very happy with my performance and I can only grow from there. The training methods we use here are much different from what we used back home in SA. And watching these European teams train, you can tell the standard is high, so for me as a footballer, it is always good to see players who are playing with a much-advanced league and environment.
“You can only learn and observe as much as you can from that. So it only helps and improves my career and I’m looking forward to the upcoming friendships and trying to make the most of the situation.”
Kobola insists Baroka approved leave to attend course
Broadcast deal tender comes at right time for league
Gabuza fuelled by Hunt's criticism
Mayo wants guarantees before his son joins Downs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos