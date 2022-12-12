Retired Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana believes Keletso Makgalwa can still crack it at Chloorkop if he can be guided properly.
Makgalwa’s career took another downturn when TS Galaxy cut his loan spell at the club and sent him back to star-studded parent club Sundowns. Makgalwa was on loan at Swallows last term, where he couldn’t really hit top gear with one goal and one assist from 22 league games. In 2018, Makgalwa had another unsuccessful loan stint with Maritzburg United.
Kekana hasn’t given up on the 25-year-old Makgalwa, insisting he can still force his way into the Sundowns playing squad only with good guidance. Kekana and Makgalwa played together at Sundowns before the former retired last year.
“Keletso has a huge potential as a player. He just needs to be guided properly because he’s one player with a different character. He knows how to play football. He needs more care and guidance for him to reach full potential. Sundowns is a difficult structure to play in because there are so many players there but Keletso has what it takes to stake his say there,” Kekana told Sowetan.
“He needs to consolidate his strength of breaking the line then he will score more goals. You can’t doubt the boy’s potential. He still needs to be given the opportunity because football is also about opportunities. Peter [Shalulile] is still injured, so he must also capitalise on that.”
At Galaxy, Makgalwa started one of the five league games he played before the World Cup break. The lad from Mokopane in Limpopo once showed flashes of brilliance at Sundowns under Pitso Mosimane, raising expectations that he will be the next big thing.
While Kekana trusts Makgalwa can still force his way into the playing team at Sundowns, it is highly likely that he will be sent out on loan again when the transfer window opens in January.
‘Makgalwa needs proper guidance to reach loftier heights’
Kekana encourages returnee to fight for place at Downs
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Retired Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana believes Keletso Makgalwa can still crack it at Chloorkop if he can be guided properly.
Makgalwa’s career took another downturn when TS Galaxy cut his loan spell at the club and sent him back to star-studded parent club Sundowns. Makgalwa was on loan at Swallows last term, where he couldn’t really hit top gear with one goal and one assist from 22 league games. In 2018, Makgalwa had another unsuccessful loan stint with Maritzburg United.
Kekana hasn’t given up on the 25-year-old Makgalwa, insisting he can still force his way into the Sundowns playing squad only with good guidance. Kekana and Makgalwa played together at Sundowns before the former retired last year.
“Keletso has a huge potential as a player. He just needs to be guided properly because he’s one player with a different character. He knows how to play football. He needs more care and guidance for him to reach full potential. Sundowns is a difficult structure to play in because there are so many players there but Keletso has what it takes to stake his say there,” Kekana told Sowetan.
“He needs to consolidate his strength of breaking the line then he will score more goals. You can’t doubt the boy’s potential. He still needs to be given the opportunity because football is also about opportunities. Peter [Shalulile] is still injured, so he must also capitalise on that.”
At Galaxy, Makgalwa started one of the five league games he played before the World Cup break. The lad from Mokopane in Limpopo once showed flashes of brilliance at Sundowns under Pitso Mosimane, raising expectations that he will be the next big thing.
While Kekana trusts Makgalwa can still force his way into the playing team at Sundowns, it is highly likely that he will be sent out on loan again when the transfer window opens in January.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos