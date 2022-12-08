×

Soccer

Orlando Pirates announce two big signings

By Marc Strydom - 08 December 2022 - 14:06
A promotional picture by Orlando Pirates announces the signings of Craig Martin (left) and Ndumiso Mabena.
Image: Orlando Pirates/Twitter

Orlando Pirates have announced the signings of winger or fullback Craig Martin and playmaker Ndumiso Mabena.

Mabena, 35, finally concludes a deal with the Buccaneers, who he left in 2014 to join Platinum Stars, after months of speculation.

The attacking player — influential throughout a career that also took him to Bloemfontein Celtic — trained with Pirates since being released from his contract at Royal AM in September. His exit the Durban club followed a dispute with Royal, who planned to offload Mabena to Swallows FC.

Martin, 29, will join Pirates from Cape Town City in the January transfer window, Bucs said. 

“Mabena returns to the place he called home between 2009 and 2014. The 35-year-old joins the Buccaneers on a one-and-a-half season deal,” Pirates said on Thursday.

“Flying wingback Craig Martin will join the Soweto Giants in January after an agreement between the Buccaneers and Cape Town City for an undisclosed fee.

“The 29-year-old signed on the dotted line today [Thursday] for on a two-and-a-half season deal.”

Martin has been a loyal servant at City from the 2017-18 season.

