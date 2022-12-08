Orlando Pirates announce two big signings

Martin, 29, will join Pirates from Cape Town City in the January transfer window, Bucs said.

“Mabena returns to the place he called home between 2009 and 2014. The 35-year-old joins the Buccaneers on a one-and-a-half season deal,” Pirates said on Thursday.

“Flying wingback Craig Martin will join the Soweto Giants in January after an agreement between the Buccaneers and Cape Town City for an undisclosed fee.

“The 29-year-old signed on the dotted line today [Thursday] for on a two-and-a-half season deal.”

Martin has been a loyal servant at City from the 2017-18 season.