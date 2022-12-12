AmaZulu midfielder George Maluleka says the players have mutual respect for coach Romain Folz despite his being younger than some of them
Folz, 32, is younger than Maluleka, 33, who says they don’t look at his age but at the brilliant work he is doing at the club.
There was belief that Folz may find it difficult to control the players at Usuthu as some of them are older than him, but Maluleka insists that’s not the case.
“He is younger than me. The coach is good, we have a good relationship and you guys [media] have seen how the team has played,” Maluleka explained to the media during Philly’s Games launch last week.
“There is still a lot of work to be done, even now we are training and there is a lot of work we are doing.
“He really wants to do well and he is positive and so are the guys. We are looking forward to the second half of the season. It’s not going to be easy.
“This is where everyone is fighting, so we are looking forward to it, we are working and I’m excited.
“Coach Fohloza has been able to implement and tell us exactly what he is planning to do going forward so we will be able to work on that in the next four or five weeks.”
The former Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Ajax Cape Town midfielder has been enjoying his game at Usuthu this season.
He looks like a man reborn and has amassed 16 appearances for Usuthu across all competitions this season and is yet to miss a game.
And despite not playing much at Sundowns, he says he is happy with the contribution he made there.
“I am at AmaZulu, I’m enjoying my time. I had a good time at Downs, not everything will go smoothly in your career,” he said.
“I don’t think Sundowns was very bad as people make it out to be, but whenever I played, I did well, I didn’t play much but it's okay."
AmaZulu look up to coach Fohloza
'He is younger than some players, but he’s getting results'
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
AmaZulu midfielder George Maluleka says the players have mutual respect for coach Romain Folz despite his being younger than some of them
Folz, 32, is younger than Maluleka, 33, who says they don’t look at his age but at the brilliant work he is doing at the club.
There was belief that Folz may find it difficult to control the players at Usuthu as some of them are older than him, but Maluleka insists that’s not the case.
“He is younger than me. The coach is good, we have a good relationship and you guys [media] have seen how the team has played,” Maluleka explained to the media during Philly’s Games launch last week.
“There is still a lot of work to be done, even now we are training and there is a lot of work we are doing.
“He really wants to do well and he is positive and so are the guys. We are looking forward to the second half of the season. It’s not going to be easy.
“This is where everyone is fighting, so we are looking forward to it, we are working and I’m excited.
“Coach Fohloza has been able to implement and tell us exactly what he is planning to do going forward so we will be able to work on that in the next four or five weeks.”
The former Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Ajax Cape Town midfielder has been enjoying his game at Usuthu this season.
He looks like a man reborn and has amassed 16 appearances for Usuthu across all competitions this season and is yet to miss a game.
And despite not playing much at Sundowns, he says he is happy with the contribution he made there.
“I am at AmaZulu, I’m enjoying my time. I had a good time at Downs, not everything will go smoothly in your career,” he said.
“I don’t think Sundowns was very bad as people make it out to be, but whenever I played, I did well, I didn’t play much but it's okay."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos