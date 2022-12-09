Arendse backs recruit Martin to cut it at Pirates

After Orlando Pirates confirmed the signing of Craig Martin from Cape Town City yesterday, former player Tyren Arendse has backed him to succeed at the club.
Martin, alongside Ndumiso Mabena, joined the Buccaneers ahead of the DStv Premiership resumption later this month.
Martin signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and will be available for selection in January, while Mabena rejoined them on a one-and-a-half-year deal.
Arendse feels Martin has the qualities to make it at the Soweto Giants despite the tough competition he is going to face.
“I mean, Pirates signed him and I think that should tell you that they have faith in him to make it at the club,” Arendse explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“I don’t think Pirates will sign any player. The coaching staff and the technical team have been looking at him for a while and maybe they liked what they have seen and, from their side, they think he can make a difference.
“Obviously, from watching him and following his career since he started playing at Cape Town City, I think he came a long way in terms of how his game has improved.
“From my side, when he comes to talent and what he can add to the team, I think he can add value and make a difference in the team.”
The winger/defender will look to unseat the lively Thabo Monyane and Bandile Shandu for a starting berth in the line-up and Arendse feels he is capable of doing that.
“The one thing that stands out for me when I watch him play is his determination and his fighting spirit,” he said. “I think those are two ingredients for you to be successful. Maybe he will make the team better, which will be good.
“I think big teams need to have competitions just to keep everyone on his toes. At City, in the beginning, he was competing with Thamsanqa Mkhize and he did well.
“I think he learned from Mkhize. I don’t think in terms of competition he will struggle. I think he is up for it from what I have seen playing in Cape Town City.”
Arendse also offered some advice for the 29-year-old, saying he needs to believe in his abilities.
“I think if he can believe in himself and his abilities that’s the most important thing because the moment things are not going your way that’s the time when you will have challenges.”
Arendse backs recruit Martin to cut it at Pirates
Pirates 'think he can make a difference'
Image: Grant Pitcher
