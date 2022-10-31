Chippa went in search of an equaliser and pushed bodies forward, and were caught on a breakaway ball as Mndunyelwa made it 2-0 with an own goal on the stroke of half-time after he tried to clear the ball from the cross – only to send it into his own net.
Six-goal thriller as Chippa fight back to draw with Bay
Usuthu's Folz tastes first ever win in SA
Image: Philip Moloko/Gallo Images
Chippa United showed some fighting spirit as they came from two goals down to draw 3-3 against Richards Bay in a six-goal Premiership thriller at Milpark Stadium yesterday.
The Chilli Boys scored three times in the second half after the Natal Rich Boys had taken a 2-0 lead before the interval.
It is a performance they will be happy about as they looked like they had thrown in the towel when Richards Bay was leading 3-1.
But they produced one of their greatest comebacks to draw.
A Somila Ntsundwana brace and a Zuko Mdunyelwa own goal ensured Richards Bay scored three goals for the first time this season, while Ronaldo Maarman, Ronald Pfumbidzai and Etiosa Ighodaro netted for Chippa.
The Chilli Boys were looking to return to winning ways following their first defeat under Morgan Mammila against Cape Town City in their last match and started the brighter of the two.
They controlled the game but could not create decent scoring chances, but it was Ntsundwana who gave Richards Bay a lead three minutes before halftime when he slotted home the loose ball against a run of play.
Chippa went in search of an equaliser and pushed bodies forward, and were caught on a breakaway ball as Mndunyelwa made it 2-0 with an own goal on the stroke of half-time after he tried to clear the ball from the cross – only to send it into his own net.
Pitso Dladla’s side were in the driving seat at the interval, having scored twice in five minutes and the Chilli Boys were now under pressure.
But it was not long before they responded as Maarman ended Richards Bay’s six matches of not conceding when he scored a beauty from outside the box to give his side hope to make it 1-2.
Chippa came back with more energy after the restart and deserved the goal. But it was Nsundwana who restored Richards Bay’s two-goal lead against the run of play after he connected with Luvuyo Memela to complete his brace.
But Chippa refused to throw in the towel as they scored twice in two minutes, first through Pfumbidzai and then Ighodaro, to make it 3-3.
Elsewhere yesterday, AmaZulu coach Romain Folz ended his long wait for a win as his side beat Stellenbosch 1-0. Rally Bwalya scored the only goal. TS Galaxy and Sekhukhune drew 1-1, also yesterday.
