SuperSport United continued to show signs they will be one of the teams challenging for the league title after they moved to the top of the DStv Premiership log standing with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium yesterday.
Goals on either side of the half by Jamie Webber and Bradley Grobler saw the Tshwane side collect all three points and move to 20 on the log table, one ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who have two games in hand.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori came into this match on the back of two successive victories against Royal AM and Sekhukhune United where they scored six goals in the process.
They were eager to make it three in a row and started the better of the two. The home side, who came to this fixture with indifferent results after a loss to Kaizer Chiefs and a draw at Golden Arrows, were not allowed to build from their back as the visitors put pressure on them and could not create any chances.
SuperSport efforts finally paid off when Webber gave them a lead 10 minutes before the interval with a curling shot outside the box that gave Stellies keeper Sage Stephens no chance.
Stellies came back after the interval with more energy as they searched for an equaliser and nearly found one, but Sinethemba Mngomezulu’s efforts were brilliantly saved by Ricardo Goss.
With the home side looking for an equaliser it was SuperSport, who increased their lead when Grobler netted his sixth goal of the season.
Grobler, who has now joined Peter Shalulile and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana on six goals, connected well from substitute Gamphani Lungu’s cross.
Elsewhere, Chippa United continued with their impressive run when they edged Sekhukhune United 1-0 at Chatsworth Stadium yesterday.
Etiosa Ighodaro scored the only goal in the first half to give Chippa their fourth successive victory and put more pressure on Sekhukhune coach Kaitano Tembo.
SuperSport sail to top of the PSL
Fourth successive win for Chippa
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
