Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has explained the tactical masterclass that saw him outsmart their rivals Orlando Pirates during their 1-0 victory at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Chiefs victory was capped by a stunning wonder goal from inside his own half goal by midfielder Yusuf Maart that bamboozled Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane, who was off his line.
The Glamour Boys were tactically disciplined and ensured they eliminated Monnapule Saleng and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo from the game as Zwane started with Njabulo Blom and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, both of whom had a good game.
“We knew that [Miguel] Timm was out and he has been giving Pirates a perfect balance in the middle because he can fight for the ball and also play,” Zwane told the media after the match.
“So whoever they were going to play between [Fortune] Makaringe and [Goodman] Mosele was going to be at our advantage. That’s why we decided to bring in [Mishini] Ngcobo because we knew he would be operating behind them, meaning they don’t have that strength in the middle.
Zwane’s master plan seals Amakhosi’s derby victory
Chiefs dominated and forced Bucs to play wide
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has explained the tactical masterclass that saw him outsmart their rivals Orlando Pirates during their 1-0 victory at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Chiefs victory was capped by a stunning wonder goal from inside his own half goal by midfielder Yusuf Maart that bamboozled Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane, who was off his line.
The Glamour Boys were tactically disciplined and ensured they eliminated Monnapule Saleng and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo from the game as Zwane started with Njabulo Blom and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, both of whom had a good game.
“We knew that [Miguel] Timm was out and he has been giving Pirates a perfect balance in the middle because he can fight for the ball and also play,” Zwane told the media after the match.
“So whoever they were going to play between [Fortune] Makaringe and [Goodman] Mosele was going to be at our advantage. That’s why we decided to bring in [Mishini] Ngcobo because we knew he would be operating behind them, meaning they don’t have that strength in the middle.
‘Beating Pirates doesn’t mean we have won the league’: Chiefs coach Zwane
“When we defended we forced them wide, especially when they played [Monnapule] Saleng on the left because he is a left-footed player, said Zwane.
“We forced them to play those crosses because they did not have tall guys except for [Zakhele] Lepasa and they surprised us when they started with him. But it also worked to our advantage because that meant they were less one man in the middle, so we packed the centre because we knew we were going to dominate and wait for the right moment to attack and it worked for us.
“I think the boys executed the plan very well. I think having Lepasa gave us a better chance in the game rather than having another midfielder that will operate the pockets. The plan was to force Pirates to go out wide and we forced them to play balls where we knew we would trap them when we regained possession they would have to deal with us,” said Zwane.
The Soweto giants will clash again next weekend in the Carling Cup, but Pirates first have the MTN8 final against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium (6pm) on Saturday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos