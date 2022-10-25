×

Soccer

Mammila wants to make it five out of five as Chippa go to City

‘We won those games by dominating’

25 October 2022 - 08:56
Neville Khoza Journalist
Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Having registered four successive victories in succession, Chippa United are planning to keep the winning streak going when they visit Cape Town City tonight at 7.30pm.

The Chilli Boys are the form team in the DStv Premiership after victories against AmaZulu, Marumo Gallants, Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United.

And because of the 12 points they have pulled off over the past four matches, they have moved to the fifth spot on the log standings with 17 points from 11 matches.

Coach Morgan Mammila, who became the first coach to lead the team to four consecutive victories in their top-flight history and the first team to do so this season, says they are not counting how many games they have won but are concentrating on collecting three points tonight.

“We are playing a difficult team that is not afraid to even lose the match. They play their own way. They don’t care about the opponent,” he told Sowetan yesterday.

“They stick to their plan. I watched them when they were playing against Richards Bay, they had three one-on-ones with the keeper and they were just unlucky.

“But we are also playing our own way because we won those games by dominating. We are looking to win game by game. We don’t count how many we have won or how many we want to win. We just want to win games and we will go out to win the match. We are looking for all three points.”

Mamamila said he was not too concerned that opposition teams would soon figure him out and burst his bubble.

“We are not concerned. If you play your normal football and stay positive on your plan you will win more games and lose less."

Fixtures

Today: Royal v Arrows Chatsworth 5pm; Maritzburg v Sundowns, Harry Gwala 7.30pm; CPT v Chippa, Cape Town 7.30pm.

Tomorrow: Gallants v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba 7.30pm.

Friday: Maritzburg v Arrows, Harry Gwala 5.30pm.

Saturday: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB 3.30pm; Gallants v CPT, Peter Mokaba 5.30pm; Royal v Sundowns, Chatsworth 6pm.

Sunday: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, King Goodwill Zwelithini 3.30pm; Chippa v Richards Bay, Milpark 3.30pm; SuperSport v Swallows, Lucas Moripe 3.30pm; Galaxy v Sekhukhune, Mbombela 3.30pm.

