Sekhukhune United’s under-pressure coach, Kaitano Tembo, could be fired should he lose their next match against TS Galaxy on October 30, Sowetan has been informed.
Tembo admitted to feeling pressure following the club’s poor run of results despite the club’s management having bought astute players.
The coach seems to be struggling to get the players to play as a team and to get the best out of them.
After playing well against Orlando Pirates, where they won 2-0, they failed to follow that up as they went on to lose to SuperSport United and Chippa United.
Ba Bina Noko have only won two, losing five and drawing four in their 11 matches this season, and according to sources, the management still has faith in him but should he lose to Galaxy that may change.
Following their 1-0 loss to Chippa at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday, Tembo said they needed to start picking up points.
“In this game there is always pressure, especially when you are not winning games irrespective of how your team is playing,” Tembo told reporters after the match.
“If you are not winning games there is always going to be pressure. Before you know it you are probably bottom of the log, so we need to start picking up points and start winning games.
“We need to start winning games and we have one game to go before TS Galaxy. We need to pick up points now and going into the break be able to reshuffle and reorganise ourselves.”
Should he avoid defeat in that game and save his job, Tembo wants to use the international break – due to the Fifa World Cup to be staged in Qatar next month – to try and turn things around.
“With the results not coming our way, maybe we need this break to look at ourselves and see which areas we need to improve,” he said.
“... Probably the two-month break will be good for the team, especially when the results are not there. It is not easy to continue because you also lose confidence as a team.”
Sekhukhune's Tembo on thin ice due to poor run
'If you are not winning games there is always going to be pressure'
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
