Mokwena leads Downs in new era of banging in goals

It looks like goals are set to be the defining theme of the Rulani Mokwena era at Mamelodi Sundowns, according to midfielder Haashim Domingo.
Mokwena's tenure as the sole coach at Downs began at a ferocious pace, beating Maritzburg United 5-0. The display midweek was a reflection of Mokwena's character in football – modern, intense and clinical in execution.
The win over United was much needed after the team were dismantled by Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 last weekend. The defending league champions were able to inject morale with the victory.
“The mood is good in the camp. Iit was a boost of confidence for us, but we are still keeping our feet on the ground," said Domingo, who scored a brace against United.
Sundowns will look to use the midweek win as a blueprint for the new era. They want to go on a trail of scoring goals and winning convincingly, something that will please their board.
“We’ll use that five nil as a confidence booster," Domingo said.
"In each and every game we want to score as many goals as we can. We go there definitely respecting the opposition for who they are and trying our utmost best to get the result at the end of the day."
Sundowns will be out to match their midweek performance when they take on Royal AM on Saturday at the Chatsworth Stadium at 6pm.
Last season's encounters between the two were high entertainment. Both teams were not afraid to play the ball and were not goal-shy. The Brazilians managed to win 3-2 home and away. Given the fight they took Downs, Domingo is aware of the threat that Royal AM will bring.
Thwihli Thwahla is also high in confidence. They go into the clash on the back of a 3-1 victory over Golden Arrows during the week.
“We are expecting a team that is going to come at us. They also have confidence after getting three points in their last match.
"It’s a team that is very flexible, especially their forward players and can interchange positions. We need to remain disciplined in that regard," Domingo said.
PSL fixtures:
Today: Maritzburg United v Golden Arrows, Harry Gwala Stadium, 7.30pm.
Tomorrow: Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs, FNB Stadium, 3.30pm; Marumo Gallants v Cape Town City, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5.30pm; Royal AM v Mamelodi Sundowns, Chatsworth Stadium, 6pm.
Sunday: TS Galaxy v Sekhukhune United, Mbombela Stadium, 3.30pm; Chippa United v Richards Bay, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, 3.30pm; AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, 3.30pm; SuperSport United v Swallows, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, 5.30pm.
Mokwena leads Downs in new era of banging in goals
Downs' sights on equally strong Royal after win at Maritzburg
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
It looks like goals are set to be the defining theme of the Rulani Mokwena era at Mamelodi Sundowns, according to midfielder Haashim Domingo.
Mokwena's tenure as the sole coach at Downs began at a ferocious pace, beating Maritzburg United 5-0. The display midweek was a reflection of Mokwena's character in football – modern, intense and clinical in execution.
The win over United was much needed after the team were dismantled by Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 last weekend. The defending league champions were able to inject morale with the victory.
“The mood is good in the camp. Iit was a boost of confidence for us, but we are still keeping our feet on the ground," said Domingo, who scored a brace against United.
Sundowns will look to use the midweek win as a blueprint for the new era. They want to go on a trail of scoring goals and winning convincingly, something that will please their board.
“We’ll use that five nil as a confidence booster," Domingo said.
"In each and every game we want to score as many goals as we can. We go there definitely respecting the opposition for who they are and trying our utmost best to get the result at the end of the day."
Sundowns will be out to match their midweek performance when they take on Royal AM on Saturday at the Chatsworth Stadium at 6pm.
Last season's encounters between the two were high entertainment. Both teams were not afraid to play the ball and were not goal-shy. The Brazilians managed to win 3-2 home and away. Given the fight they took Downs, Domingo is aware of the threat that Royal AM will bring.
Thwihli Thwahla is also high in confidence. They go into the clash on the back of a 3-1 victory over Golden Arrows during the week.
“We are expecting a team that is going to come at us. They also have confidence after getting three points in their last match.
"It’s a team that is very flexible, especially their forward players and can interchange positions. We need to remain disciplined in that regard," Domingo said.
PSL fixtures:
Today: Maritzburg United v Golden Arrows, Harry Gwala Stadium, 7.30pm.
Tomorrow: Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs, FNB Stadium, 3.30pm; Marumo Gallants v Cape Town City, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5.30pm; Royal AM v Mamelodi Sundowns, Chatsworth Stadium, 6pm.
Sunday: TS Galaxy v Sekhukhune United, Mbombela Stadium, 3.30pm; Chippa United v Richards Bay, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, 3.30pm; AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, 3.30pm; SuperSport United v Swallows, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, 5.30pm.
'Don't be fooled by win over Downs'
Chiefs make Hotto a bit nervous
Phali urges Jose to stick with keeper Mpontshane
Derby chance for Chiefs to show big-game resolve
Bumper crowd expected in KZN as Usuthu, Orlando Pirates collide
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos