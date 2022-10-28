Bumper crowd expected in KZN as Usuthu, Orlando Pirates collide

Affectionately known as Usuthu to football fans, AmaZulu’s last appearance in such a football showpiece, which they went on to win, was 1992 when the Durban side left thousands of Kaizer Chiefs followers heart-broken at a packed 90 000 capacity FNB Stadium at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
They defeated AmaKhosi 3-1 to be crowned CocaCola Cup champions.
There are also whispers that AmaZulu King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini will be Zungu’s distinguished guest.
His presence alone says a lot about the numbers.
On the other side, Pirates are the second biggest club in SA in terms of followers, with Kaizer Chiefs being the most supported team in the country.
Die-hard followers of the black and white outfit who are nicknamed “The Ghost” could take the lion’s share in attendance.
The Buccaneers are gunning for the same cup they lifted in 2020.
Mamelodi Sundowns won it last year.
The Brazilians could not defend it and their participation in this cup competition – one of three domestic football showpieces, with other two being the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title and the knock-out competition Nedbank Cup – ended last week.
They were booted out in the second leg of their semifinal clash by the Sea Robbers with a 3-0 drubbing at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
Moses Mabhida Stadium has capacity to accommodate 85 000 fans.
The multi-use venue – named after Moses Mabhida, who was general secretary of the SA Communist Party – is expected to be full to the rafters.
A plea has been made to every single football follower in KZN – whether they support Pirates or AmaZulu or not – to attend the match.
The PSL said tickets went on sale on Wednesday.
“Tickets are available at Ticketpro outlets countrywide, including Spar, Choppies, BP, Caltex, Sasol, Shell, Total, and Global fuel stations at R80 a ticket.
“Match tickets can also be purchased online (www.Ticketpro.co.za). Spectators who purchase tickets online will be requested to display their tickets on their mobile devices. A4 printed tickets will not be accepted,” the PSL said in a statement.
magaselab@sowetan.co.za
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Veli Nhlapo
