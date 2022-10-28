'It would take both Solomons, Frosler to stop Saleng'

The recent resurgence of Orlando Pirates left winger Monnapule Saleng has surely given embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane food for thought ahead of tomorrow's Soweto derby at FNB Stadium (3.30pm).
To make matters worse, Chiefs' rearguard has been leaky and error-prone this term. Using his Lionel Messi-like technique of cutting inside, Saleng has been a menace to defenders in the past few weeks. The skilful winger scored a brace when they downed Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals last Saturday, after beating Golden Arrows 2-0 in the league a few days earlier.
One thing for sure is that Amakhosi need their right-back to be at his best on the day to contain Saleng. Zwane's first step to make sure Saleng doesn't have a good day is to choose whether he sticks with Reeve Frosler or he throws in Dillan Solomons. Frosler hasn't been in his element of late, while Solomons has been utilised as an impact player off the bench in the last few games.
Erstwhile Amakhosi defender Nhlanhla Kubeka is advocating for Zwane to start both Frosler and Solomons tomorrow. The 43-year-old former centre-back has urged Chiefs defenders to stay focused all the time, adding their level of communication must also improve.
"I think Frosler must start at right-back and Solomons must play in front of him. I like Solomons' pace and I think they must convert him to be a winger. If you have both of them on the pitch it's better because they will cover for each other as they both know the responsibilities that comes with playing as a right-back,'' Kubeka said.
"Chiefs defenders must exercise a high level of concentration... they must focus throughout the game. The level of communication must also improve. The back-four must be observant from time to time. If they can master this, things will be easier."
Kubeka, who played with Zwane at Naturena before they retired, threw his weight behind the latter by saying even if he loses the derby, he must remain the Amakhosi trainer. "Patience is important in football. Zwane must continue even if they lose to Pirates. Chiefs haven't been playing badly but it has been a matter of being weak at the back, so they must just fix their defensive structure.''
'It would take both Solomons, Frosler to stop Saleng'
Kubeka believes Chiefs need two men to contain Bucs' dangerman
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
