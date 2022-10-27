×

Shalulile will be back only after World Cup break

Young Mailula raises hand in absence of Downs talismanic scorer

27 October 2022 - 10:12
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Cassius Mailula of Mamelodi Sundowns has taken over scoring duties from Peter Shalulile.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Fifa World Cup-induced break will buy Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Peter Shalulile time to shake off his complicated injury.

Shalulile has missed Sundowns last five fixtures across all tournaments, having last featured in their goalless draw against Orlando Pirates in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals early this month. Following their 5-0 demolition of Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena confirmed Shalulile wouldnt be available until after the World Cup in Qatar, meaning he could be fit to face Pirates in the league on New Years eve.

He [Shalulile] is being attended to by specialists. He has undergone surgery but its something thats not too much of a concern...hopefully we get him back as soon as possible but for sure he wont be available until the World Cup break is over. It was a very difficult diagnosis but related to a sports hernia but not a sports hernia. It was a little bit complicated, thats why he had to see three different specialists, Mokwena said.

In Shalulile's absence, Diski Challenge graduate Cassius Mailula has been the go-to-man as far as being the source of goals is concerned. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder netted a brace against the Team of Choice, starting his first league game. Mailula had also managed a similar feat in Downs 8-1 drubbing of La Passe, from Seychelles, in the second leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round last Friday.

Sundowns resounding victory at Maritzburg came a day after the clubs hierarchy had dismantled the co-coaching format, confirming Mokwena as an unaccompanied mentor while his former co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi was demoted to a senior coach. Previous senior coach Steve Komphela was named as the first team coach. Sundowns face Royal AM away in what will be their last game before the World Cup break on Saturday.

Mosa Lebusa, Thapelo Morena and Haashim Domingo got rare starts after months of limited game time. This proved it was really the start of a new era for the Brazillians. Even so, Mokwena has reiterated he wont run the show alone. Domingo also managed a double, while Morena was also on target. 

We still have coach Manqoba, whos esteemed... top coach, coach Steve is esteemed and hes a top coach... his pedigree speaks for itself. Coach Wendell and the rest of our technical team, so nothing changes. My importance doesnt get alleviated at all. No individual is bigger than the club, said Mokwena.

