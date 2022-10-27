×

Soccer

Ndlovu cherishes good start at SuperSport

Midfielder enjoying football again after poor spell at Pirates

27 October 2022 - 10:01
Neville Khoza Journalist
Siphesihle Ndlovu of SuperSport United and Sifiso Hlanti of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United.
Siphesihle Ndlovu of SuperSport United and Sifiso Hlanti of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SuperSport United midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu feels he was not given a fair chance to prove his worth at Orlando Pirates during his three-year stay.

Ndlovu joined Matsatsantsa a Pitori this season following an unsuccessful stay at the Buccaneers after he joined them from Maritzburg United in 2019.

He also believes that when he was given a chance to play, he did his best but it seems it was not good enough to get him into the starting XI.

“You will look back at Pirates and say this is what I suffered. This is what I had. Each and every season, I never started, but in the middle of the campaign, that’s when I came in and finished the season,” Ndlovu explained to the media during the clubs media day yesterday.

“So, it is not really a big thing for me because when you get a chance, it is how you use it; that’s why you find other people when they are given a chance it’s something else. It is not really that it didn’t work out well at Pirates, where everyone is a top player and you are required to do a different task at a different time.

“So, I think for me, everything that happened at Pirates was for me to learn and grow from it.”

The 26-year-old versatile midfielder is now enjoying himself at SuperSport, having made four appearances since joining them on a one-year deal.

“It’s a restart for my career and trying to reach the standard that I reached before and I’m working on that at the moment,” he said.

“I’m happy that I have some games and the team has been doing well. Obviously, with a one-year deal, it becomes very difficult ... For me, it is a restart.”

