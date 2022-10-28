Zwane pins victory hopes on third-time lucky

Under fire Kaizer Chiefs trainer Arthur Zwane is eager to preserve his pristine first Soweto derby record when they battle it out against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).
It will be Zwane's maiden Soweto derby as a coach. "10111", as Zwane is affectionately known in football circles, has revealed he won his first Soweto derbies for both the Buccaneers and Amakhosi as a player, and he's hoping to keep this feat intact.
"Luckily for me, I have always been under pressure. I was under pressure as a player, for the fact that I played for both teams. The good thing about it is, my first derbies for both teams as a player, I won. So, I am hoping to start well as a coach by winning this one. Winning this derby is something that would help me as a coach,'' Zwane told the media during a media conference at PSL offices in Parktown yesterday.
Going into this clash, Pirates have been in great form compared to Chiefs. The Sea Robbers recently booked their slot in the MTN8 final by humiliating perennial achievers of SA football Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals, while the Glamour Boys were elbowed out of the same competition by AmaZulu. Zwane is adamant form counts for nothing in such games, adding the game was way more important than just claiming the bragging rights.
"Someone said Pirates are oozing confidence at the moment but when Chiefs and Pirates meet, previous form counts for nothing. What matters the most is being in charge of the game... dictate terms and take the opportunities that will be created on the day,'' Zwane said.
"It's a big one, definitely! We all know that. There's bragging rights that we also want to claim but there's also three points at stake... actually there's a lot at stake, not only the bragging rights and three points. We really want to win this game for our families as well. I, for one as a coach, think it's good for me to win my first Soweto derby."
Zwane could only provide an indefinite answer when asked if goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana were fit for tomorrow. "We will see who's available and who's not by tomorrow when we get the final report from our medical team.''
Zwane pins victory hopes on third-time lucky
Chiefs coach had debut success with Amakhosi, Bucs
Image: Veli Nhlapo
