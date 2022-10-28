×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Zwane pins victory hopes on third-time lucky

Chiefs coach had debut success with Amakhosi, Bucs

28 October 2022 - 08:48
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane during the Soweto Derby press conference at PSL Offices in Johannesburg.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane during the Soweto Derby press conference at PSL Offices in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Under fire Kaizer Chiefs trainer Arthur Zwane is eager to preserve his pristine first Soweto derby record when they battle it out against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).

It will be Zwane's maiden Soweto derby as a coach. "10111", as Zwane is affectionately known in football circles, has revealed he won his first Soweto derbies for both the Buccaneers and Amakhosi as a player, and he's hoping to keep this feat intact. 

"Luckily for me, I have always been under pressure. I was under pressure as a player, for the fact that I played for both teams. The good thing about it is, my first derbies for both teams as a player, I won. So, I am hoping to start well as a coach by winning this one. Winning this derby is something that would help me as a coach,'' Zwane told the media during a media conference at PSL offices in Parktown yesterday.

Going into this clash, Pirates have been in great form compared to Chiefs. The Sea Robbers recently booked their slot in the MTN8 final by humiliating perennial achievers of SA football Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals, while the Glamour Boys were elbowed out of the same competition by AmaZulu. Zwane is adamant form counts for nothing in such games, adding the game was way more important than just claiming the bragging rights.

"Someone said Pirates are oozing confidence at the moment but when Chiefs and Pirates meet, previous form counts for nothing. What matters the most is being in charge of the game... dictate terms and take the opportunities that will be created on the day,'' Zwane said.

"It's a big one, definitely! We all know that. There's bragging rights that we also want to claim but there's also three points at stake... actually there's a lot at stake, not only the bragging rights and three points. We really want to win this game for our families as well. I, for one as a coach, think it's good for me to win my first Soweto derby."

Zwane could only provide an indefinite answer when asked if goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana were fit for tomorrow. "We will see who's available and who's not by tomorrow when we get the final report from our medical team.''

‘He is just a boy who wants to play football’: Pirates boss Riveiro on Saleng

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro is happy to see Monnapule Saleng in the spotlight for impressive on-field performances but wants the attacker to ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs will not target Pirates’ danger man Saleng, says Dolly

Contrary to popular belief, Kaizer Chiefs have not made Orlando Pirates’ danger man Monnapule Saleng the centre of their planning ahead of the ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Extra precautions, bomb sweep at FNB Stadium for Soweto derby after US terror alert

With tickets sold out, 93,000 supporters will pack FNB Stadium for the DStv Premiership match for the first time in two years.
Sport
19 hours ago

We could not contain City, admits Mammila

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila admitted that his side was outwitted by Cape Town City who snapped their four-game winning streak in the DStv ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...