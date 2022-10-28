Jose unperturbed by rivals' recent dominance

Ahead of his first Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs tomorrow at FNB Stadium, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is unperturbed by Amakhosi’s recent dominance in this fixture, saying it will be a different ball game this time.
Pirates head into this match on the back of three successive defeats against Amakhosi in league matches and while those matches were played in front of empty seats, Riveiro feels this match will be a different scenario with supporters in as he looks to stop that dominance.
“About how we are going to get rid of their dominance, I’m not thinking about that as I said already on more occasions,” Riveiro told the media yesterday in a press conference.
“It is going to be a different scenario than the previous derbies with the full crowd. I think it is the first time after the Covid-19, so that will make a different game than the recent ones for sure.
“A new team with the new coaching staff in both, so I think it is a new chapter of the beautiful stories between these big two clubs.
“We are going to try and do things, as usual, trying to dominate the game and get the lead as soon as possible.”
The Buccaneers go into this match with a favourite tag following their recent performance where they beat Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns and scored five goals without conceding.
Chiefs' form on the other side, has been disappointing as they are without a win in their last three matches, but the Spaniard believes form will count for nothing and they will need to be better than their opponents to win.
“For me, the way we control emotions is going to be one of the keys, like I said before the semifinal as well as in this type of big games,” he said.
“It is not about how good you are, but how good you can be today in front of 95 000 supporters.
“Even me as a coach, how focused can I be, how concentrated and how much I can help is about that.
“We don’t need to be favourites or the best team in the country on Saturday. We need to be better than Chiefs, that’s the target.”
Pirates will be without Miguel Timm, who is suspended after he picked up his fourth booking against Sundowns last week.
Ben Motshwari is likely to partner Goodman Mosele in the central midfield in his absence.
Jose unperturbed by rivals' recent dominance
Early goal should settle nerves, according to Bucs coach
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Ahead of his first Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs tomorrow at FNB Stadium, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is unperturbed by Amakhosi’s recent dominance in this fixture, saying it will be a different ball game this time.
Pirates head into this match on the back of three successive defeats against Amakhosi in league matches and while those matches were played in front of empty seats, Riveiro feels this match will be a different scenario with supporters in as he looks to stop that dominance.
“About how we are going to get rid of their dominance, I’m not thinking about that as I said already on more occasions,” Riveiro told the media yesterday in a press conference.
“It is going to be a different scenario than the previous derbies with the full crowd. I think it is the first time after the Covid-19, so that will make a different game than the recent ones for sure.
“A new team with the new coaching staff in both, so I think it is a new chapter of the beautiful stories between these big two clubs.
“We are going to try and do things, as usual, trying to dominate the game and get the lead as soon as possible.”
The Buccaneers go into this match with a favourite tag following their recent performance where they beat Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns and scored five goals without conceding.
Chiefs' form on the other side, has been disappointing as they are without a win in their last three matches, but the Spaniard believes form will count for nothing and they will need to be better than their opponents to win.
“For me, the way we control emotions is going to be one of the keys, like I said before the semifinal as well as in this type of big games,” he said.
“It is not about how good you are, but how good you can be today in front of 95 000 supporters.
“Even me as a coach, how focused can I be, how concentrated and how much I can help is about that.
“We don’t need to be favourites or the best team in the country on Saturday. We need to be better than Chiefs, that’s the target.”
Pirates will be without Miguel Timm, who is suspended after he picked up his fourth booking against Sundowns last week.
Ben Motshwari is likely to partner Goodman Mosele in the central midfield in his absence.
Zwane pins victory hopes on third-time lucky
‘He is just a boy who wants to play football’: Pirates boss Riveiro on Saleng
Kaizer Chiefs will not target Pirates’ danger man Saleng, says Dolly
Extra precautions, bomb sweep at FNB Stadium for Soweto derby after US terror alert
We could not contain City, admits Mammila
Relief for Tinkler after City find rare win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos