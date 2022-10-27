Zwane has done better at Chiefs than Baxter, Middendorp: Junior Khanye
Arthur Zwane has been a better coach than two of his predecessors, Ernst Middendorp and Stuart Baxter, but lack of experience has let him down, says former Kaizer Chiefs player and football pundit Junior Khanye.
Zwane will take charge of his first Soweto derby under a degree of pressure when Chiefs face rejuvenated bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in their DStv Premiership match in front of 93,000 supporters at sold-out FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Khanye, known for shooting from the hip, said being knocked out of the MTN8 this past weekend puts Zwane under pressure as there’s a feeling he has disappointed Chiefs’ supporter base, who are desperate for the club to end a run of seven seasons without silverware.
Khanye believes lack of experience has seen his former Amakhosi teammate Zwane struggle in his first season as a head coach, especially in the onerous task of taking charge of such a big club. However Khanye believes Zwane has done a reasonable job as the ex-winger has at least strived to bring back the expressive football Chiefs were once renowned for with a young, refreshed line-up.
“Compared to other coaches that were there at Kaizer Chiefs before him, such as Baxter and Middendorp, I think Arthur is better, but there’s a bit of inexperience,” Khanye told TimesLIVE.
“Going to the derby from a cup loss puts him under pressure. The players are a bit nervous, shy and in this game we really don’t have much expectation from them.
“I know that past form doesn’t count for much in the derby, but Pirates go into this game with high expectations. Everyone saw what they did against Mamelodi Sundowns. If you look, not just in SA but Africa as a whole, who has beaten Sundowns like that recently?”
Pirates beat five-time defending Premiership champions 3-0 in their MTN8 semifinal second leg in Polokwane on Saturday.
Saturday’s derby follows Amakhosi being knocked out by AmaZulu in the MTN8 semis in a disappointing manner, drawing the second leg 0-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday to exit on away goals after the first leg ended 1-1.
Inconsistent Chiefs are in fifth place in the Premiership with five wins, three draws and four defeats.
Zwane replaced Baxter, the coach he was assistant to, as caretaker towards the end of last season and was given the post full-time ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Gavin Hunt preceded Baxter, losing his job just before the end of a 2020-21 season where a Fifa transfer ban saw Amakhosi battling to end in the top eight.
Middendorp, regarded largely as a journeyman coach in South African football, surprised by steering Chiefs to the top of the table, losing out on the title to Sundowns in a final-day nail-biter with a draw against Baroka FC when a win would have clinched the trophy.
Zwane played for Chiefs 2000 to 2010. Khanye burst onto the scene as a skilful 17-year-old at Amakhosi in the 2002-03 season, but never realised his potential in a troubled career.