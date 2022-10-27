×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Maduka sure he’ll stay on at Maritzburg

Team of Choice winless in five games

27 October 2022 - 10:06
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Maritzburg United coach John Maduka.
Maritzburg United coach John Maduka.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Despite having gone five league games without a win, Maritzburg United coach John Maduka doesnt think they are in a dire situation. 

The Team of Choices last win was when they beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 at home early in September. The big win over the Buccaneers was followed by three defeats and two draws, the latest being a 0-5 humiliation at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns.

While many believe Maduka is at risk of losing his job, the former Bloemfontein Celtic coach has sounded confident to stay put, saying they havent really done badly. Maritzburg face KZN rivals Golden Arrows at home tomorrow (7.30pm).

Its not all lost because as much as we are building the team, we have been getting points. Its not like we are in a bad, bad situation. As a coach, the pressure will always be there but we take one game at a time and are looking forward to the coming game, Maduka said.

I dont know if my job is still safe. You must remember that we are trying to build a new team. You can see the players that we have introduced, most of them are new in the PSL. So, when you are building a new team youll have challenges along the way... its part of building the team and its part of growth.

As unclear as it is whether he will be retained amid this slump, Maduka is already planning for the January transfer window, saying they need a striker or two. The Team of Choice mentors view is that they drew some of the games because they lack a lethal striker. 

Its very important for us to get a few players in January. The area that we think we must bolster is upfront because when you look at some of the games we drew, we were not clinical enough. So, we need one or two new strikers who will be able to help us score goals. The games we drew are the games I think we should have won, Maduka explained.

Ndlovu cherishes good start at SuperSport

SuperSport United midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu feels he was not given a fair chance to prove his worth at Orlando Pirates during his three-year stay.
Sport
4 hours ago

Bucs' Sibisi cautions against taking Chiefs lightly in derby

While Orlando Pirates head into the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday as favourites, defender Nkosinathi Sibisi has ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Shalulile had surgery, Mokwena says, dismissing reports striker wants out of Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena says striker Peter Shalulile had sports hernia surgery this week that will keep him out of action for an ...
Sport
1 day ago

PSL could soon see dawn of on-field review for referees

Former PSL referee Ace Ncobo has revealed that there's talk of introducing an on-field review (OFR) system to assist PSL referees during matches.
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns ladies set out to retain CAF title

Mamelodi Sundowns ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala wants his charges to prove their last season's CAF Women's Champions League success wasn't just a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...