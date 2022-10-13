Chiefs fans pick Mathoho ahead of Kwinika

Kaizer Chiefs fans seem to have made a surprise selection for the Carling Black Label Cup, set to take place next month, by voting for Erick Mathoho in their starting XI.
Mathoho has been an outcast since late last season, with newcomers Zitha Kwinika and Dove Wome preferred at the heart of central defence, and has hardly made the match-day squad this term.
But as they are empowered with team selection, Amakhosi fans have named him in their team to face Orlando Pirates in the one-day tournament taking place at FNB Stadium on November 12
The lanky defender forms part of a back-four alongside Njabulo Ngcobo, Sfiso Hlanti and Reeve Frosler who, with more than 28,000 votes, is the player with the most votes across the four teams, which will participate in the event.
AmaZulu will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the first semifinal of the day.
Chiefs fans also picked Khama Billiat, although he has hardly seen action of late. Elsewhere, there are little surprises as Pirates fans predictably included Thembinkosi Lorch, while Sundowns have selected two right-backs in Thapelo Morena and Khuliso Mudau.
AmaZulu also have two right-backs in Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Thembela Sikhakhane, but the lineups could still change as voting closes only on November 6.
“The selection of the teams may have closed, however, as the Champion Coaches of their teams, fans must now select which players they want to see take on the field come match-day.
"They can vote for the Starting XI until the 6th of November, when the fans will then determine who their match-day captain will be; and then on match- day, once again, the fans will decide on which player deserves to be the man of the match," said Carling Black Label brand director Arné Rust.
Tickets to the historic one-day event are on sale, and fans are now urged to secure their places and avoid a last-minute rush. Match-day tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster or Computicket (including selected Shoprite/Checkers stores).
One ticket will grant fans access to a full day of matches (please note no pass outs) and are available in three categories: Level 5 which sells for R80, Level 1 (R140) and Level 2 (R200).
One lucky champion fan stands to walk away with R100,000 in cash just for voting. “Carling Black Label is always looking to give back, especially now as we approach Christmas and people want to end the year on a high. What better way to do it than winning R100,000?” continued Rust.
Chiefs fans pick Mathoho ahead of Kwinika
Downs have two right-backs in early voting for Beer Cup
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs fans seem to have made a surprise selection for the Carling Black Label Cup, set to take place next month, by voting for Erick Mathoho in their starting XI.
Mathoho has been an outcast since late last season, with newcomers Zitha Kwinika and Dove Wome preferred at the heart of central defence, and has hardly made the match-day squad this term.
But as they are empowered with team selection, Amakhosi fans have named him in their team to face Orlando Pirates in the one-day tournament taking place at FNB Stadium on November 12
The lanky defender forms part of a back-four alongside Njabulo Ngcobo, Sfiso Hlanti and Reeve Frosler who, with more than 28,000 votes, is the player with the most votes across the four teams, which will participate in the event.
AmaZulu will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the first semifinal of the day.
Chiefs fans also picked Khama Billiat, although he has hardly seen action of late. Elsewhere, there are little surprises as Pirates fans predictably included Thembinkosi Lorch, while Sundowns have selected two right-backs in Thapelo Morena and Khuliso Mudau.
AmaZulu also have two right-backs in Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Thembela Sikhakhane, but the lineups could still change as voting closes only on November 6.
“The selection of the teams may have closed, however, as the Champion Coaches of their teams, fans must now select which players they want to see take on the field come match-day.
"They can vote for the Starting XI until the 6th of November, when the fans will then determine who their match-day captain will be; and then on match- day, once again, the fans will decide on which player deserves to be the man of the match," said Carling Black Label brand director Arné Rust.
Tickets to the historic one-day event are on sale, and fans are now urged to secure their places and avoid a last-minute rush. Match-day tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster or Computicket (including selected Shoprite/Checkers stores).
One ticket will grant fans access to a full day of matches (please note no pass outs) and are available in three categories: Level 5 which sells for R80, Level 1 (R140) and Level 2 (R200).
One lucky champion fan stands to walk away with R100,000 in cash just for voting. “Carling Black Label is always looking to give back, especially now as we approach Christmas and people want to end the year on a high. What better way to do it than winning R100,000?” continued Rust.
Mkhulise aims to start scoring goals, create assists
Mngqithi welcomes challenge from Chiefs, Bucs
Usuthu 'oldies' won't undermine Folz – Makhaula
Deploying two strikers could solve Bucs’ scoring crisis
Sundowns coach Mngqithi compares hapless La Passe to Orlando Pirates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos