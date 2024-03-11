Thobela thankful Joshua restored the image of boxing after early KO

Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela says the boxing fraternity must commend Anthony Joshua for defending boxing’s standing by knocking out mixed martial arts star Fransis Ngannou in round two in Saudi Arabia on Friday night.
Thobela says the fistic sport has been bastardised by mixed martial arts, YouTubers and DJs.
Ngannou was involved in only his second boxing match while Joshua, a two times former unified world champion, had previously knocked out 25 of his 27 victims against three losses.
Thobela added that Ngannou must go for a brain scan to ascertain the severity of the damage he suffered from devastating blows to the head. At least he will take home £16m (about R384m) while Joshua earned £30m.
Going 10 rounds with current WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury in October in Saudi Arabia gave 37-year-old Ngannou from Cameroon false sense of belief that he can mix it with the big boys.
“They now know that boxing is no child’s play,” said 57-year-old Thobela. “You can’t experiment with boxing; this sport is completely different from the others; it is just that people refuse to give boxing the respect it deserves but they go to boxing gym when they want fitness.
“Boxing demands that you dedicate your life to it from an early age and still be prepared to spend many more years perfecting it.”
The former two-weight world champion added: “It is even worse when you are above 30 to wake up and decide that you want to box professionally against someone who has been there for many years; that is suicidal.
“Mixed martial arts fighters hold each other during their fights, use legs and elbows and somehow they think they can hold their own against boxers.”
Meanwhile, WBC bridgerweight interim champ Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena suffered a unanimous points decision loss over 10 rounds to Australian Justin Huni in their heavyweight bout in Saudi Arabia on Friday
Lerena went into the fight with a heavy heart. His mother passed away on Thursday.
In Booysens, all boxers who participated in Boxing 5’s six-bout card on Friday evening gave their best and the paying public that came in big numbers got value for its money. Kaine Fourie and Bheki Maitse were outstanding, stopping Kutlwano Ogaketse and Awonke Tini respectively.
Itumeleng Tsolo lost five rounds hands down before being knocked in the sixth by Ishmae Kadri, while Tristan Trutter out-punched himself and ran out of gas to eventually retire in the fifth round against Faustin Bukasa. It all began with an action-packed four-rounder that was deservedly won by Lukholo Mabece against Andile Majozi.
Thobela thankful Joshua restored the image of boxing after early KO
Mixed martial artist stopped in his tracks
Image: Richard Pelham/Gallo Images
Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela says the boxing fraternity must commend Anthony Joshua for defending boxing’s standing by knocking out mixed martial arts star Fransis Ngannou in round two in Saudi Arabia on Friday night.
Thobela says the fistic sport has been bastardised by mixed martial arts, YouTubers and DJs.
Ngannou was involved in only his second boxing match while Joshua, a two times former unified world champion, had previously knocked out 25 of his 27 victims against three losses.
Thobela added that Ngannou must go for a brain scan to ascertain the severity of the damage he suffered from devastating blows to the head. At least he will take home £16m (about R384m) while Joshua earned £30m.
Going 10 rounds with current WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury in October in Saudi Arabia gave 37-year-old Ngannou from Cameroon false sense of belief that he can mix it with the big boys.
“They now know that boxing is no child’s play,” said 57-year-old Thobela. “You can’t experiment with boxing; this sport is completely different from the others; it is just that people refuse to give boxing the respect it deserves but they go to boxing gym when they want fitness.
“Boxing demands that you dedicate your life to it from an early age and still be prepared to spend many more years perfecting it.”
The former two-weight world champion added: “It is even worse when you are above 30 to wake up and decide that you want to box professionally against someone who has been there for many years; that is suicidal.
“Mixed martial arts fighters hold each other during their fights, use legs and elbows and somehow they think they can hold their own against boxers.”
Meanwhile, WBC bridgerweight interim champ Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena suffered a unanimous points decision loss over 10 rounds to Australian Justin Huni in their heavyweight bout in Saudi Arabia on Friday
Lerena went into the fight with a heavy heart. His mother passed away on Thursday.
In Booysens, all boxers who participated in Boxing 5’s six-bout card on Friday evening gave their best and the paying public that came in big numbers got value for its money. Kaine Fourie and Bheki Maitse were outstanding, stopping Kutlwano Ogaketse and Awonke Tini respectively.
Itumeleng Tsolo lost five rounds hands down before being knocked in the sixth by Ishmae Kadri, while Tristan Trutter out-punched himself and ran out of gas to eventually retire in the fifth round against Faustin Bukasa. It all began with an action-packed four-rounder that was deservedly won by Lukholo Mabece against Andile Majozi.
Boxers need mandatory brain scan
Ramagole, Kriel on comeback trail in headline bout
My ambition is limitless, I just want to keep going – Lerena
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos