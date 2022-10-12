×

Soccer

Is Caleb just another penalty merchant or real deal?

Striker gradually endearing himself to the Amakhosi faithful

12 October 2022 - 09:04
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Caleb Bimenyimana of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his hat trick of goals from the penalty spot during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 game between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs.
Caleb Bimenyimana of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his hat trick of goals from the penalty spot during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 game between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Even with his six goals from five league outings already this term, the jury is still out on whether new Kaizer Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana is the real deal or another flop.

Bimenyimana is the talk of the town after becoming the first player in the Premier Soccer League to score a hat-trick of penalties in Sundays 3-1 win over Stellenbosch in the Mother City. The lanky Burundian has only scored twice from open play with four of his other goals coming from the spot. 

Bimenyimana is gradually endearing himself  to the Amakhosi faithful. However, some, given his low conversion rate from open play, are not yet convinced hes the kind of striker who can help the club challenge for honours. Others have labelled the Chiefs striker as a mere penalty merchant

That Chiefs have had flops with foreign strikers in recent seasons is also playing a role in others toning down their hopes on Bimenyimana, who boasts four goals from 17 appearances for his national team Burundi. After the Stellies win, Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane described Bimenyimana as a skilful player, emphasising his faith in the 28-year-old. Zambian Lewis Macha and Gustavo Paez from Venezuela are some of the prime examples of Chiefs flops as far as foreign strikers are concerned in recent years.

Retired Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua believes it is too early to come to the conclusion about Bimenyimanas quality or lack thereof. Even so, Makua sounded impressed with what hes seen from the Burundian international thus far.

You can't tell whether hes a really good striker because he hasn’t played many games. You can't judge a player based on five, six games. Let him play another 10 games [on top of the six hes played across the league and the MTN8]. However, I like his movement off the ball and the way he passes the ball to his teammates. He is always looking to set-up Ashley du Preez, Makua said.

