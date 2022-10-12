SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has downplayed his side's title ambitions this season despite enjoying a good run of form.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori have won four of their last five matches in the DStv Premiership to move to third spot on the log table, two points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Hunt insists they are not close enough to challenging Sundowns for the league title, emphasising that the only team capable of doing so is Orlando Pirates.
“I still don’t think we are close enough... We are just trying to get as many points as we can, but I don’t think we are close. I still think Pirates is the only team that can challenge Sundowns. Pirates are the main challengers, the rest of us are just joking,” Hunt explained.
With the good run they are currently having, Hunt also warned his players not to get big-headed, with those doing so facing the possibility of being benched. “If the players become big-headed here they won’t play. They will go, so we won’t have any of that,” he said.
“That’s what I do all day. It is not about coaching but observing ... win or lose. It won't happen. We will try to keep the standards up.
“I have been here now for 10 games. I started two weeks before the season got underway, so I couldn’t do much. We need to get the young players going and understand the game and what we need to do."
I can’t teach them how to play football, but I can teach them how to win football matches and that’s what we need to understand.”
Hunt is also pleased to see striker Thamsanqa Gabuza scoring again after he criticised him earlier this season following his horror miss against Pirates in their goalless draw.
“Players need to be challenged and if they accept the challenge, those are the ones you want. If you don’t accept the challenge, you don’t want them. Gabuza accepted the challenge and I always say, prove me wrong.”
Hunt downplays SuperSport's championship chances
'Pirates are the main challengers, the rest of us are just joking'
Image: Lefty Shivambu
