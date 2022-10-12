×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

'It's a fallacy that Tau is injury prone'

Pitso's trusted fitness guru KB also outlines Saudi mission

12 October 2022 - 09:18
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Percy Tau of Al Ahly during the CAF Champions League 2021/22 Semifinal 1st Leg match between Al Ahly and ES Setif.
Percy Tau of Al Ahly during the CAF Champions League 2021/22 Semifinal 1st Leg match between Al Ahly and ES Setif.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Fitness guru Kabelo "KB" Rangoaga, who's been one of coach Pitso Mosimane's trusted right-hand men over the years, has argued that his former charge Percy Tau isn't injury prone, despite his recent fitness woes.

Rangoaga and Tau worked together for a number of years at Mamelodi Sundowns before linking-up again at the latter's current side Al Ahly of Egypt. Tau returned to training this week after a successful rehabilitation programme. A quadriceps injury saw Tau, 28, miss the better part of the second half of last season in Egypt, skipping a few Bafana Bafana games as well.

"When Percy was with us at Al Ahly he only got injured once. I just disagree with what people are saying that he's injury prone. I think in recent cases, it's been muscle strains, so you can't say he's injury prone because those are not serious injuries,'' Rangoaga told Sowetan on the sidelines of Mosimane's farewell media conference before they departed to join Saudi Arabian side A-Ahli Saudi a few weeks ago.

Rangoaga mentioned possible factors that could have led to Tau's muscle problems of late. "It could be a lot of things like changing training methods...could be the fact that he's getting older. Sometimes it's a matter of reducing intensity and training loads,'' noted the KB.

Rangoaga also opened up about his relationship with Mosimane, revealing his ambition to get a Saudi Pro League and Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) medals in the near future. Al-Ahli are campaigning in the second division this season, meaning Mosimane must promote them to the Premiership first before Rangoaga can come close to achieving his Pro League medal dream.

"He [Mosimane] challenges you...he wants you to be the best. I now view him as my brother...we have developed more of a family relationship more than anything.  I want to win the Pro League in Saudi. I also want to win Afcon.

I believe that my dream will materialise with coach Pitso at the helm,'' Rangoaga said.

Hunt downplays SuperSport's championship chances

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has downplayed his side's title ambitions this season despite enjoying a good run of form.
Sport
11 hours ago

Is Caleb just another penalty merchant or real deal?

Even with his six goals from five league outings already this term, the jury is still out on whether new Kaizer Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Arthur Zwane hails Kaizer Chiefs’ fighting spirit when they concede early

Kaizer Chiefs’ problem of conceding early in the 2022-23 season is balanced by a healthy ability to fight back in games, which indicates the team has ...
Sport
1 day ago

Group B not quite group of death, but probably most unpredictable

With its teams ranked between ninth and 20th in the world, the 2022 Fifa World Cup’s Group B is not a group of death but is perhaps the tightest by ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12