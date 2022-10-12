Fitness guru Kabelo "KB" Rangoaga, who's been one of coach Pitso Mosimane's trusted right-hand men over the years, has argued that his former charge Percy Tau isn't injury prone, despite his recent fitness woes.
Rangoaga and Tau worked together for a number of years at Mamelodi Sundowns before linking-up again at the latter's current side Al Ahly of Egypt. Tau returned to training this week after a successful rehabilitation programme. A quadriceps injury saw Tau, 28, miss the better part of the second half of last season in Egypt, skipping a few Bafana Bafana games as well.
"When Percy was with us at Al Ahly he only got injured once. I just disagree with what people are saying that he's injury prone. I think in recent cases, it's been muscle strains, so you can't say he's injury prone because those are not serious injuries,'' Rangoaga told Sowetan on the sidelines of Mosimane's farewell media conference before they departed to join Saudi Arabian side A-Ahli Saudi a few weeks ago.
Rangoaga mentioned possible factors that could have led to Tau's muscle problems of late. "It could be a lot of things like changing training methods...could be the fact that he's getting older. Sometimes it's a matter of reducing intensity and training loads,'' noted the KB.
Rangoaga also opened up about his relationship with Mosimane, revealing his ambition to get a Saudi Pro League and Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) medals in the near future. Al-Ahli are campaigning in the second division this season, meaning Mosimane must promote them to the Premiership first before Rangoaga can come close to achieving his Pro League medal dream.
"He [Mosimane] challenges you...he wants you to be the best. I now view him as my brother...we have developed more of a family relationship more than anything. I want to win the Pro League in Saudi. I also want to win Afcon.
I believe that my dream will materialise with coach Pitso at the helm,'' Rangoaga said.
'It's a fallacy that Tau is injury prone'
Pitso's trusted fitness guru KB also outlines Saudi mission
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
Fitness guru Kabelo "KB" Rangoaga, who's been one of coach Pitso Mosimane's trusted right-hand men over the years, has argued that his former charge Percy Tau isn't injury prone, despite his recent fitness woes.
Rangoaga and Tau worked together for a number of years at Mamelodi Sundowns before linking-up again at the latter's current side Al Ahly of Egypt. Tau returned to training this week after a successful rehabilitation programme. A quadriceps injury saw Tau, 28, miss the better part of the second half of last season in Egypt, skipping a few Bafana Bafana games as well.
"When Percy was with us at Al Ahly he only got injured once. I just disagree with what people are saying that he's injury prone. I think in recent cases, it's been muscle strains, so you can't say he's injury prone because those are not serious injuries,'' Rangoaga told Sowetan on the sidelines of Mosimane's farewell media conference before they departed to join Saudi Arabian side A-Ahli Saudi a few weeks ago.
Rangoaga mentioned possible factors that could have led to Tau's muscle problems of late. "It could be a lot of things like changing training methods...could be the fact that he's getting older. Sometimes it's a matter of reducing intensity and training loads,'' noted the KB.
Rangoaga also opened up about his relationship with Mosimane, revealing his ambition to get a Saudi Pro League and Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) medals in the near future. Al-Ahli are campaigning in the second division this season, meaning Mosimane must promote them to the Premiership first before Rangoaga can come close to achieving his Pro League medal dream.
"He [Mosimane] challenges you...he wants you to be the best. I now view him as my brother...we have developed more of a family relationship more than anything. I want to win the Pro League in Saudi. I also want to win Afcon.
I believe that my dream will materialise with coach Pitso at the helm,'' Rangoaga said.
Hunt downplays SuperSport's championship chances
Is Caleb just another penalty merchant or real deal?
Arthur Zwane hails Kaizer Chiefs’ fighting spirit when they concede early
Group B not quite group of death, but probably most unpredictable
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos