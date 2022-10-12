Folz looks set to hit the ground running

New AmaZulu coach Romain Folz is not fazed by the club’s upcoming three matches as he looks to hit the ground running.
Folz, who replaced Brandon Truter at AmaZulu, started on Monday as he prepares his side for their away match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Friday at 7.30pm.
He will then face Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium in his first three matches in charge.
The 32-year-old was given until the end of the season to impress Usuthu bosses and wants to hit the ground running, starting with the Buccaneers.
“It is always trying to fix what was not going right and the importance of the next three games and the opponents, I look at every game the same way,” Folz told the media.
“Of course, we are aware of what they can do, how they play and what we can expect from them, but we won’t change the way we approach the game. Whether we play Pirates, Maritzburg, or Chiefs, we will approach the game the same.”
“Fohloza”, who left Marumo Gallants last month after revealing that there was interference from the management, insists he was not forced to quit but it was his choice to leave. “I was not taken out by the team, I chose to resign for reasons that I’m not going to disclose now,” he said.
“If we do well here, I will stay. I know that, but if I don’t get results then I will leave, it is always like that. I will try to do my best to help the team and I’m positive that the work we will do here will help the team.”
He feels he is at a club where he can showcase his capabilities as he was promised he will get the support he wants. “It is a good opportunity for me to showcase my work and also to show that what was done in my previous club caught the attention of other people.
“We could have done better with my former team. I think we developed some very good football and we showcased some good quality. But it is a progression for me on a personal level. It is a club with history.
“But more than that I think it comes down to what the club was looking for with their vision this season and after that. They put their trust in me to try and bring the club to a better place and for me is to try and achieve that.”
Folz looks set to hit the ground running
Tough start for new Usuthu coach with Bucs looming large
