×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Folz looks set to hit the ground running

Tough start for new Usuthu coach with Bucs looming large

12 October 2022 - 09:21
Neville Khoza Journalist
Coach Romain Folz, left, with AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu
Coach Romain Folz, left, with AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu
Image: Twitter

New AmaZulu coach Romain Folz is not fazed by the clubs upcoming three matches as he looks to hit the ground running.

Folz, who replaced Brandon Truter at AmaZulu, started on Monday as he prepares his side for their away match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Friday at 7.30pm.

He will then face Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium in his first three matches in charge.

The 32-year-old was given until the end of the season to impress Usuthu bosses and wants to hit the ground running, starting with the Buccaneers.

“It is always trying to fix what was not going right and the importance of the next three games and the opponents, I look at every game the same way,” Folz told the media.

“Of course, we are aware of what they can do, how they play and what we can expect from them, but we won’t change the way we approach the game. Whether we play Pirates, Maritzburg, or Chiefs, we will approach the game the same.”

“Fohloza”, who left Marumo Gallants last month after revealing that there was interference from the management, insists he was not forced to quit but it was his choice to leave. “I was not taken out by the team, I chose to resign for reasons that I’m not going to disclose now,” he said. 

“If we do well here, I will stay. I know that, but if I don’t get results then I will leave, it is always like that. I will try to do my best to help the team and I’m positive that the work we will do here will help the team.”

He feels he is at a club where he can showcase his capabilities as he was promised he will get the support he wants. “It is a good opportunity for me to showcase my work and also to show that what was done in my previous club caught the attention of other people.

“We could have done better with my former team. I think we developed some very good football and we showcased some good quality. But it is a progression for me on a personal level. It is a club with history.

“But more than that I think it comes down to what the club was looking for with their vision this season and after that. They put their trust in me to try and bring the club to a better place and for me is to try and achieve that.”

'It's a fallacy that Tau is injury prone'

Fitness guru Kabelo "KB" Rangoaga, who's been one of coach Pitso Mosimane's trusted right-hand men over the years, has argued that his former charge ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Hunt downplays SuperSport's championship chances

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has downplayed his side's title ambitions this season despite enjoying a good run of form.
Sport
11 hours ago

Is Caleb just another penalty merchant or real deal?

Even with his six goals from five league outings already this term, the jury is still out on whether new Kaizer Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Arthur Zwane hails Kaizer Chiefs’ fighting spirit when they concede early

Kaizer Chiefs’ problem of conceding early in the 2022-23 season is balanced by a healthy ability to fight back in games, which indicates the team has ...
Sport
1 day ago

Group B not quite group of death, but probably most unpredictable

With its teams ranked between ninth and 20th in the world, the 2022 Fifa World Cup’s Group B is not a group of death but is perhaps the tightest by ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12