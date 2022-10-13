×

Soccer

Deploying two strikers could solve Bucs’ scoring crisis

Sebola urges coach Riveiro to start with Erasmus and Lepasa

13 October 2022 - 08:54
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kermit Erasmus of Orlando Pirates.
Kermit Erasmus of Orlando Pirates.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Orlando Piratesfailure to score a goal in their last three games has put into question their title credentials.

Pirates tidy style of plan in their few games of the season saw people like SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt tip them as a side who can finally give perennial champions Mamelodi Sundowns a run for their money this term. However, the Buccaneers inability to score in their last three outings has since triggered a discussion whether they really have what it takes to challenge for honours or theyll just end up as mere pretenders.

What also makes the Sea Robbersstruggle to score goals a controversial topic is that, on paper, they boast one of the strongest striking departments in the division with the likes of Kermit Erasmus, Zakhele Lepasa, Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kwame Peprah. 

Erstwhile Pirates striker Andries Sebola views the sides recent goal-drought as a crisis, warning coach Jose Riveiro to deploy a formation where two strikers would start. Sebola reckons if Erasmus and Lepasa can start as twin strikers, floodgates will open as far as goals are concerned.

Its a crisis that Pirates have not scored a goal in their last three goals, especially because they have so many good strikers. I dont know why the coach [Riveiro] plays with one striker... for me thats the problem. The coach must start playing with two strikers. Erasmus and Lepasa must start games together, Sebola told Sowetan yesterday.

Theyve got Ndlondlo who can supply the strikers with those defence-splitting passes but one striker cant do it alone. Its the culture of the club to play with two strikers and this coach must know that. I believe this thing of playing one striker doesnt work in South Africa.

Sowetan understands that Pirates management had a word with the players about this slump after their goalless draw against Richards Bay at Orlando Stadium on Saturday with the team bus only leaving the stadium around 11pm.

The Soweto giants face AmaZulu in a league tie at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

Pirates last three games without scoring

October 1: v Sundows, 0-0 MTN8 semifinal first leg (home)

October 4: v Sekhukhune, lost 0-2 in the league (away)

October 8: v Bay, 0-0 in the league (home)

