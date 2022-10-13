×

Teacher guides primary school tennis players to the top

Two of her teams awarded wild cards into 2022 Rising Star Tennis final

By Sowetan Reporter - 13 October 2022 - 10:42
Tennis players at Letlotlo Primary School in Seshego.
Image: CameraBoy Productions

Having triggered a rapid rise up the national tennis ladder for Letlotlo Primary School, teacher and coach Thembi Mathobela hopes to carry her knowledge and experience to new courts as she continues to help expand the sport through the BNP Paribas RCS Rising Star Tennis series.

After starting a tennis programme at Letlotlo in Seshego last year and launching the institutions participation in Rising Star Tennis, two of her teams have been awarded wild cards into the national final of the 2022 series, with the school having finished in second position in both the girls and boysprimary school categories in Limpopo.

Mathobela, a former elite player for the University of Limpopo, is an experienced teacher who launched her coaching career a few years ago when she formed part of the BNP Paribas Coaches Mentorship Programme, which aims to widen the diversity of tennis coaches in the country.

Following her schools remarkable success, Mathobela said she was "beyond happy" to have two squads competing in the season-ending top-flight development tournament.

“We have worked so hard with other coaches and other members of my school to prepare the kids and it has paid off. It is because of teamwork that we got this far today, she said.

“The BNP Paribas Coaches Mentorship programme has helped me a great deal in growing the programme. The things we have learned have given me the skills and enthusiasm to start a team.”

Though she is set to leave her current school in order to take up an opportunity at another school, Mathobela says she hopes to continue campaigning for the sport and expanding tennis participation in Limpopo.

“Sadly, I will be leaving Letlotlo Primary School, but I hope the school keeps up the great work in my absence. I will be moving to another school and hope to introduce a tennis programme there too, she said.

The national final will be played at two venues – Groenkloof Tennis Club and University of Pretoria in Tshwane – from November 4 to 6.

