Soccer

Usuthu 'oldies' won't undermine Folz – Makhaula

AmaZulu look to turn around their fortunes against Pirates

13 October 2022 - 09:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Makhehleni Makhaula of AmaZulu.
Makhehleni Makhaula of AmaZulu.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

AmaZulu skipper Makhehleni Makhaula, 32, has vowed as Usuthu players they won't look down on their new coach Romain "Fohloza" Folz who's his age mate.

Usuthu's oldest squad member Lehlohonolo Majoro, 36, and George Maluleka, who's three years younger, are the only two players older than Folz. The French-Moroccan coach joined AmaZulu on Sunday, replacing Brandon Truter.

Folz's first game in charge of the Durban club will be against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (7pm). The side's retired striker Ayanda Dlamini will be Folz's assistant.

"Yes, we know that there are some players who are older than the coach but that doesn't mean anything. We are professional enough to know that we must respect the coach. I promise that we'll respect him. As players we all understand that we are here to work and help the club reach greater heights,'' Makhaula told Sowetan yesterday.

"Coach Folz has already shown us that he's an open person. He has already spoken to us one-on-one and that is already making it easier for us to work with him. He told us to be open if we have issues, so I foresee a good working relationship with him."

Usuthu chairman Sandile Zungu nicknamed Folz "Fohloza'', which translates to "smash", saying he wants him to smash opponents. The 32-year-old coach, who had a brief stint at Marumo Gallants at the start of the season, holds Uefa Pro Licence.

Heading into the Pirates clash, Usuthu are winless in their last five games across all competitions. AmaZulu last recorded a win when they dumped Cape Town City out of the MTN8 in the quarterfinals late in August.

Makhaula has admitted they are feeling the pressure amid this winless streak. The Usuthu skipper also laid bare their game-plan for the Pirates match.

"We are not used to be in this situation, where we struggle to win games. We feel the pressure and we are determined to end our winless run against Pirates. We will go to Orlando Stadium and try to keep the ball as much as we can because that frustrates Pirates.''

