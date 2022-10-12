×

Soccer

Doc and Teko star alongside Memphis

Puma Players’ Lounge pays homage to '60s and '70s stars

By Sowetan Reporter - 12 October 2022 - 09:55
Doc Khumalo and Teko Modise feature in the Puma Players Lounge campiagn in SA.
Image: Jess Sterk Photography

South African icons Doctor Khumalo and Teko Modise, alongside Barcelona star Memphis Depay, feature in the new Puma Players’ Lounge collection, the apparel maker announced this week.

Paying homage to iconic ’60s and ’70s football style, the Players’ Lounge collection is an inclusive range of apparel, footwear, and accessories, inspired by Puma’s heritage and designed for the next generation, a statement said.

Evoking a unique era of charisma and taste, on and off the pitch, Puma Players’ Lounge is a celebration of our own history, and the beautiful game itself.

Holland striker Depay is the face of the Players’ Lounge collection, while former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khumalo and Modise, who played for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, feature in the campaign in SA.

The Players’ Lounge collection is available from October 25. 

