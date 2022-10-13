Mkhulise aims to start scoring goals, create assists

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise has vowed to work on creating and scoring goals to improve his game and return to the starting line-up.
Mkhulise has been struggling for game time this season at the star-studded Sundowns, and although he is not concerned about that, he said he has been working hard at training.
The 26-year-old has made only four appearances for Masandawana this season across all competitions and scored once during their 7-0 thumping of La Passe in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round on Sunday.
“I was happy to score a goal... and to try to get back to the starting line-up, I have to listen to the coaches,” Mkhulise explained to the media yesterday.
“I have to work hard. I have to run, I have to score goals and I have to assist as well, that’s all."
The midfielder admitted that it was difficult for him not to play regularly but understood when the coaches explained where he needs to work on his game.
“As a professional soccer player, you must always stay focused, work hard and be ready all the time,” he said.
“When you play for a big team like Sundowns, there are many international players playing for their countries. It was difficult not playing, but I needed to work hard and be ready for my chance.
“I was not angry because I know the guys are doing well and we are winning and I needed to support them.
“My problem was I wanted to develop play and most of the time I was in the midfield, but now I see to improve my game, I need to get assists and goals.”
Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi said they have been working on Mkhulise to have more assists and score goals for the club.
“I think it’s always nice and refreshing when I hear a boy talking the way he talks because it’s talks that I have with him and other coaches,” Mngqithi said.
“He is one of the most talented players that SA has produced. The reason we promoted him was that we wanted something close to Themba Zwane that can help us in attacking.
“His game has been lacking either assisting or scoring. That’s what we have been working very hard on and that’s what we are trying hard to improve.
“He is one player that when we are not playing well, we go back to him and say, make the team play, but it is not enough because when we make a line-up we are expecting goals and assists.”
Mkhulise aims to start scoring goals, create assists
Downs midfielder not upset about being benched
